Construction is officially underway on a new “record‑breaking” roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure, set to replace the Jackson Township, New Jersey, park’s legendary Kingda Ka.

The amusement park released video footage Wednesday showing crews unloading sections of the ride’s purple track from a truck and using a crane to lift a massive piece.

“Welcome to the next chapter,” the caption read, with hashtags #AdventureAwakens and #SFGAD2027, suggesting that the new coaster is expected to open in 2027.

Park officials added in a news release that the mysterious new attraction will “become one of the most impactful additions in our park’s history.”

The name and layout of the upcoming attraction have not been revealed, but park officials previously announced in 2024 that the Kingda Ka and Green Lantern would be demolished to make room for the "multi-world-record-breaking launch roller coaster," which, at the time, was said to open in 2026.

open image in gallery Six Flags Great Adventure park officials said the new coaster will be 'one of the most impactful additions' to the park ( Six Flags )

"We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences. We look forward to sharing more details next summer,” Brian Bacica, the park's president, said in a 2024 statement, according to ABC7NY.

Both the Kingda Ka and Green Lantern were demolished in 2025.

Kingda Ka, which opened in 2005, was the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, launching riders 45 stories into the air from 0 to 128 mph in seconds. It had long been a favorite among thrill-seekers, and its removal marked the end of an era for Six Flags Great Adventure, with the coaster being imploded on February 28, 2025.

In addition to the new record-breaking coaster, the park is rolling out several other attractions and upgrades for the 2026 season. The Safari Off-Road Adventure will return to being included with regular admission, while visitors can expect expanded live entertainment, upgraded dining options and major track improvements to the park’s signature El Toro wooden coaster.

Six Flags is also introducing a new regional access benefit for Gold Passholders and Members during the 2026 season, letting them visit any park within their region, replacing the old rule that limited passes to a single home park.

Six Flags will gradually roll out regional benefits throughout this month, automatically updating Gold Passes to include access to all parks within each active region.

The exciting changes come as Six Flags continues to face financial challenges following its 2024 merger with Cedar Fair, reporting a $320 million loss in early 2025 and a 9 percent drop in attendance during the second quarter of 2025.

open image in gallery The new roller coaster is expected to open in 2027 ( Six Flags )

Despite a modest rebound in July and August, revenue remained down 2 percent.

Amid considerations to close some parks, the company is still investing in new attractions, including the Tormenta Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas, billed as the “tallest, fastest and longest” dive coaster in the world.

Six Flags Great Adventure is set to open for the 2026 season on March 28.