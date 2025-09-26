Texas Six Flags announces a world’s first rollercoaster with record-breaking drop: ‘Tallest, fastest, longest’
Everything’s bigger in Texas, including Six Flags Over Texas’ newest rollercoaster.
Set to open next year, the Tormenta Rampaging Run, themed after the running of the bulls in Spain, will be the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in the world, the park said.
Its extreme specs include riders being lifted to 309 feet, taking a beyond-vertical drop of 95 degrees from 285 feet, and speeding through the track at up to 87 mph.
When complete, the timeline of the ride will stretch across 4,199 feet of track.
In addition to those headline numbers, Tormenta Rampaging Run will boast the tallest vertical loop in the world at 179 feet, and the highest Immelmann inversion at 218 feet.
The thrill ride will be the world’s first “giga dive” coaster, a roller coaster that stands over 300 feet tall and features a dramatic vertical drop.
It will also serve as the centerpiece of a new immersive area in the park called Rancho de la Tormenta. Located within Six Flags’ existing Spain section, this themed area will include a new restaurant, Cocina Abuela, offering Spanish and Latin American-inspired cuisine.
"This coaster is a true testament to our commitment to providing world-class thrills and innovation, and we can't wait to bring this historic ride to life in 2026," Mark Boyer, Six Flags Over Texas Vice President and Park Manager, said in a news release.
The arrival of Tormenta Rampaging Run next year will coincide with its 65th anniversary, expected to be celebrated with special events and giveaways.
