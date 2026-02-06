Six Flags upgrades Gold Pass benefits that will offer massive savings for its parks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hold on tight because Six Flags Gold Passholders and Members are about to get upgraded access to multiple parks in their region at no additional cost.

Gold Passholders and Members will soon receive a new regional access benefit, allowing them to visit any Six Flags park within their designated region throughout the 2026 season.

Gone is the old rule that tied passes to just one home park. Now, day trips, weekend getaways, and visits to nearby parks are easier and more affordable than ever, the company said Thursday.

Under the new structure, parks are grouped into four regions: East, Midwest, Texas, and West, each with a mix of amusement and water parks. The Midwest region, for example, includes Cedar Point in Ohio, Kings Island in Mason, and Six Flags Great America in Illinois.

Six Flags said the rollout will be phased throughout February, with regional benefits gradually appearing on park product pages and passholder benefit grids. As each region becomes active, Gold Passes for parks in that area will automatically include access to all other parks in the same region.

open image in gallery Starting this month, Six Flags parks will be grouped into four regions: East, Midwest, Texas, and West ( Getty Images )

Once a Gold Pass or Membership is updated with the new benefit, holders will be able to enjoy every park listed in their home park’s region throughout the 2026 season.

The regions are as follows:

Six Flags Parks: East Region

Carowinds & Carolina Harbor — Charlotte, NC

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom — Allentown, PA

Kings Dominion & Soak City — Doswell, VA

Six Flags Great Adventure & Wild Safari — Jackson, NJ

Six Flags Great Escape — Queensbury, NY

Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor — Agawam, MA

Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor — Austell, GA

Six Flags White Water — Marietta, GA

Hurricane Harbor New Jersey — Jackson, NJ

Six Flags Parks: Midwest Region

Canada's Wonderland & Splash Works — Vaughan, ON

Cedar Point — Sandusky, OH

Cedar Point Shores — Sandusky, OH

Kings Island — Mason, OH

La Ronde — Montreal, QC

Michigan's Adventure & WildWater Adventure — Muskegon, MI

Six Flags Darien Lake & Hurricane Harbor — Corfu, NY

Six Flags Great America — Gurnee, IL

Six Flags St. Louis & Hurricane Harbor — Eureka, MO

Hurricane Harbor Chicago — Gurnee, IL

Hurricane Harbor Rockford — Cherry Valley, IL

Valleyfair & Soak City — Shakopee, MN

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun — Kansas City, MO

Six Flags Parks: Texas Region

Frontier City — Oklahoma City, OK

Six Flags Fiesta Texas & Hurricane Harbor — San Antonio, TX

Six Flags Over Texas — Arlington, TX

Hurricane Harbor Arlington — Arlington, TX

Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City — Oklahoma City, OK

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown — Spring, TX

Schlitterbahn Galveston — Galveston, TX

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels — New Braunfels, TX

Six Flags Parks: West Region

California's Great America & South Bay Shores — Santa Clara, CA

Knott's Berry Farm — Buena Park, CA

Knott's Soak City — Buena Park, CA

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom — Vallejo, CA

Six Flags Magic Mountain — Valencia, CA

Six Flags Mexico — Mexico City, MX

Hurricane Harbor Concord — Concord, CA

Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles — Valencia, CA

Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec — Oaxtepec, MX

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix — Glendale, AZ

Existing Gold Passholders who previously purchased an All Park Passport add-on are also being accommodated under the update. Those who secured the add‑on before the regional access launch will receive a free upgrade to a Prestige Pass or Membership on February 27, which allows all‑park access across North America for the 2026 season.

Gold Passholders who got an All Park Passport in the 2025 MVP Promotion will keep full park access through 2026, with regional access starting in 2027 for active Members, the company said.

Additionally, Six Flags is updating its loyalty program with new digital Pass Perks delivered through the Six Flags app.

Six Flags is also launching the online Midway Arcade. Soon, passholders will be able to play games in the hub for a chance to win prizes, including free season passes and Fast Lane access.

open image in gallery Gold Passholders who previously bought an All Park Passport add-on will get a free upgrade to a Prestige Pass or Membership this month, keeping all-park access across North America for 2026 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The entertainment giant is also running a limited‑time Spring Sale during February that allows select parks to sell Gold Passes at the price of Silver Passes.

The thrill-seeking announcements come as Six Flags continues to face financial struggles after its 2024 Cedar Fair merger, reporting a $320 million loss in early 2025 and declining attendance.

In August, Six Flags Entertainment Corp. reported significant attendance struggles, including a 9 percent drop in visitors, about 1.4 million fewer visitors, during the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2024. The company saw a slight rebound after this in July and August with a 3 percent increase in attendance, but still faced a 2 percent drop in revenue for that same summer period.

While the company is reviewing its existing park portfolio and considers closing more of its beloved parks, it is also launching new attractions, like the recently-completed Tormenta Rampaging Run set to open later this year at Six Flags Over Texas. Themed after the running of the bulls in Spain, it will be the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in the world, park officials previously said.