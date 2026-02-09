Major milestone for record-breaking Six Flags roller coaster reached
Construction for Six Flags Over Texas’ dive coaster Tormenta Rampaging Run is continuing apace
A major construction milestone has been reached for the record-breaking Texas roller coaster Tormenta Rampaging Run.
Last week, the Six Flags Over Texas ride’s 18-story, 179-foot vertical loop — the tallest in the world — was completed.
To mark the occasion, the loop was illuminated in vivid red and new drone footage of the structure was released.
The coaster, opening later this year and now more than halfway through construction, dominates the Dallas-Fort Worth skyline.
As well as an unparalleled loop that’s taller than the Arc de Triomphe (161 feet) and Niagara Falls’ American Falls (110 feet), the ride, themed after the running of the bulls in Spain, will trample five other world records.
It will become the tallest dive coaster at 309 feet, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty from ground to torch (305 feet), and have the highest beyond-vertical drop at 285 feet and 95 degrees.
Tormenta will also secure the crown for fastest dive coaster at 87mph, longest dive coaster at 4,199 feet, and highest “Immelmann inversion” at 218 feet.
Park Manager Mark Boyer said: “Texas has raised the bar for thrill rides around the world.
“The completion of the world’s tallest vertical loop is a once-in-a-generation engineering achievement and a bold sign of what’s ahead when Tormenta Rampaging Run opens later this year.”
Last week, Six Flags also announced upgraded access for Gold Passholders and Members, who will soon receive a new regional access benefit that will allow them to visit any Six Flags park within their designated region throughout the 2026 season.
Gone is the old rule that tied passes to just one home park. Now, day trips, weekend getaways, and visits to nearby parks are easier and more affordable than ever, the company said.
Six Flags Over Texas is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 14 major roller coasters such as New Texas Giant and Titan.
