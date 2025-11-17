Lonely Planet names the world’s must-visit spots for 2026 — including two in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Make sure you leave some gaps in your 2026 bucket list, because the adventure experts at Lonely Planet have revealed the 25 best places to visit next year — and two are in the U.S.

The guide's Best in Travel 2026 book has named the state of Maine and the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota, in its ranking, with the former described as "best for dreamy and delicious New England summers.”

Lonely Planet says that Maine feels like a "renewed state" and that its largest city, Portland, has become the spot in New England to open a new restaurant, "particularly for chefs who have big-city training and cred, yet fear the price of entry in Boston and New York.”

The result? "A James Beard award or nomination on every downtown corner," says Lonely Planet.

open image in gallery Lonely Planet says that 2026 hotspot Maine feels like a 'renewed state'. Pictured is the town of Augusta on the Kennebec River ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The guide also urges vacationers to explore "seaside towns teetering on stilts and offshore emerald islands, including those in Maine's crown jewel: Acadia National Park.”

The guide concludes: "Maine has it all, from a great culinary scene to art and architecture, to a beautiful coastline."

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, meanwhile, is where visitors will find "roaming bison, prairie dog colonies so large that they might as well be metropolises, painted canyons, bizarre rock formations, and dark-sky gazing.”

It adds: "These are the North Dakota Badlands sights that enraptured the 26th US President Theodore Roosevelt… and inspired him to buy a cattle ranch in 1883, then to retreat there following the deaths of his mother and wife."

Today, the park honors the president by protecting 70,000 acres of prairie.

The North American continent is also represented on the list by Mexico City — home to "world-class museums, cheap rideshares and cocktail bars" — and British Columbia, Canada, "a land of mossy forests, saw-toothed mountains, white water rivers and wildlife-rich ecosystems.”

Other hotspots for 2026 include Botswana, Africa; Sardinia, Italy; Tipperary, Ireland; and Phuket, Thailand.

open image in gallery Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota, makes Lonely Planet's 2026 must-visit hot-list ( NPS/Mark Hoffman/public domain )

The 25 best places to visit in 2026