JetBlue debuts its first-ever airport lounge at New York’s JFK airport

JetBlue is opening its first-ever airport lounge this week, a launch that looks set to reinforce the carrier’s position as a premium-leaning airline without the snobbery.

The lounge, called BlueHouse, will open its doors at New York City’s JFK airport terminal 5 on December 18, with the carrier claiming that the 9,000-square-foot space — about one-sixth the size of a football field — will “set a new benchmark for approachable hospitality in the heart of T5.”

The New York City-based airline said in a statement that the two-floor lounge has been designed to feel “like an NYC apartment, with Art Deco design, curated local art and playful nods to JetBlue’s history.”

Design highlights include a lobby-style entrance, brass accents and a mural designed by Artists for Humanity that features constellations of JetBlue destinations in the style of Grand Central Terminal’s iconic celestial ceiling.

open image in gallery JetBlue is opening its first-ever airport lounge this week — BlueHouse at JFK airport in New York City. ( JetBlue )

open image in gallery JetBlue said that the 9,000-square-foot lounge — about one-sixth the size of a football field — will 'set a new benchmark for approachable hospitality in the heart of JFK’s Terminal 5. ( JetBlue )

Hungry travelers will be offered a choice of “fresh grab-and-go bites” curated by local business Union Square Events and inspired by New York’s food scene, such as bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches with New York cheddar in the morning and pastrami on rye or chicken Caesar wraps later in the day.

On the drinks front, lounge-goers can expect local beers, cocktails and wines curated by NYC sommeliers and bars — including East Village speakeasy Please Don’t Tell — and coffees courtesy of Greenwich Village-founded Joe Coffee.

Passengers can relax in open seating areas and at the bar, with JetBlue promising high-speed wi-fi and power outlets at nearly every seat.

There is also a game room stocked with board games and children’s toys.

Free access to the lounge is available for TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members [those at the very top tier of JetBlue’s loyalty program], transatlantic business-class [Mint] customers, and holders of the JetBlue Premier credit card.

open image in gallery Pictured is the entry gallery wall at BlueHouse inside the JetBlue lounge. ( JetBlue )

Limited-access passes will be available for purchase from February 2026 for Mosaic 1–3 members; JetBlue Plus and JetBlue Business cardholders; non-transatlantic business-class passengers; and annual BlueHouse members.

“We wanted customers to feel like they’re stepping into a warm and stylish New York City apartment filled with character, where layers of JetBlue history and New York iconography can be discovered with every visit,” said Stephanie Evans Greene, senior vice president, marketing and brand, JetBlue.

She added: “Just as New Yorkers bring their own personality into a new space, we infused the space with JetBlue’s signature style to feel homey and comfortable when staying in our House.”

open image in gallery JetBlue is promising high-speed wi-fi and power outlets at nearly every seat ( JetBlue )

open image in gallery Free access to the lounge is available for TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members, transatlantic business-class customers and holders of the JetBlue Premier credit card ( JetBlue )

Marty St. George, president, JetBlue, commented: “BlueHouse helps make our flagship terminal feel more like home. It’s warm, comfortable, and elevated in a way that’s distinctly JetBlue, with the hospitality and thoughtful amenities our customers have been asking for.

“As our first lounge, it represents an exciting milestone… as we focus on bringing affordable, premium experiences from the aircraft to the airport.”

Destinations that JetBlue flies to from Terminal 5 include Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Puerto Rico, London and airports throughout the Caribbean.