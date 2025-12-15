Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The 30 cheapest places for Americans to fly in 2026 revealed (no matter where they are in the US)

A flight-deal site drew up the 15 least-expensive international and 15 lowest-priced domestic destinations after analyzing tens of thousands of data points

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Monday 15 December 2025 10:08 EST
A new study shows that even with financial resources stretched by the holiday season, horizons don't need to be lowered if a vacation to a far-flung destination is a 2026 priority
Destinations in Florida, Spain, Portugal and Mexico have all been named among the 30 cheapest places for Americans to fly in 2026 as budget-conscious travelers plan their excursions for the new year.

The ranking, compiled by Dollar Flight Club, shows that even with financial resources stretched by the holiday season, horizons don’t need to be lowered if a vacation to a long-haul destination is a 2026 priority.

And for those interested in trips within the U.S., the ranking has them covered.

The flight-deal site drew up the 15 least-expensive international and domestic destinations after analyzing tens of thousands of data points, including last year’s airfares, historical pricing and current live deals.

And because Dollar Flight Club looked at prices from over 30 major and mid-sized U.S. airports from coast to coast, it means the lists are useful to travelers no matter where they live in the country.

It should be noted that where a destination comes in the ranking isn’t based just on headline fares, but on how many U.S. airports those fares are available from and how frequently and consistently they appear across seasons.

The less reliably low the fare, the lower down the ranking a destination appears.

The No.1 best-value international destination is San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador. Flights to the city from the U.S. average just $198.

The runner-up spot is taken by Madrid, Spain, with flights there from America averaging $438.

Dollar Flight Club placed Vancouver, Canada, third in the international list, with average flight prices from the U.S. of $248.

Rounding out the top 10 are Lisbon, Portugal (No.4/$491); Medellin, Colombia (No.5/$254); Guatemala City, Guatemala (No.6/$221); Mérida, Mexico (No.7/$218); Monterrey, Mexico (No.8/$221); Oaxaca, Mexico (No.9/$255); and León/Guanajuato, Mexico (No.10/$241).

The ranking for best-value domestic destinations is topped by Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The rest of the top 15 comprises San José, Costa Rica (No.11/$239); Liberia (Guanacaste), Costa Rica (No.12/$239); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (No.13/$261); Calgary, Canada (No.14/$252); and Edmonton, Canada (No.15, $239).

The ranking for best-value domestic destinations is topped by Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with airfares to the city averaging just $95.

In second place is Orlando, Florida, with average flight prices of $105.

The next-best U.S. city for affordability is Chicago, Illinois, with average prices of $94.

Madrid is the cheapest destination in Europe for Americans when it comes to airfares
Rounding out the top 10 are Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (No.4/$108); Dallas, Texas (No.5/$129); Charlotte, North Carolina (No.6/$92); Detroit, Michigan (No.7/$119); Knoxville, Tennessee (No.8/$104); Pensacola, Florida (No.9/$108); and Des Moines, Iowa (No.10/$110).

The rest of the list comprises Miami, Florida (No.11/$115); Orlando Sanford, Florida (No.12/$95); Phoenix, Arizona (No.13/$115); Denver, Colorado (No.14/$110); and Cleveland, Ohio (No.15/$110).

Can travelers expect to see the fares Dollar Flight Club lists if they look today? The site said: “Travelers who stay flexible with dates and departure airports can expect to see similar prices with regularity.”

Top 15 most reliably affordable domestic destinations

  1. Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Average flight price — $95
  2. Orlando, Florida — $105
  3. Chicago, Illinois — $94
  4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — $108
  5. Dallas, Texas — $129
  6. Charlotte, North Carolina — $92
  7. Detroit, Michigan — $119
  8. Knoxville, Tennessee — $104
  9. Pensacola, Florida — $108
  10. Des Moines, Iowa — $110
  11. Miami, Florida — $115
  12. Orlando Sanford, Florida — $95
  13. Phoenix, Arizona — $115
  14. Denver, Colorado — $110
  15. Cleveland, Ohio — $110

Top 15 most reliably affordable international destinations

  1. San Salvador, El Salvador — $198
  2. Madrid, Spain — $438
  3. Vancouver, Canada — $248
  4. Lisbon, Portugal — $491
  5. Medellín, Colombia — $254
  6. Guatemala City, Guatemala — $221
  7. Mérida, Mexico — $218
  8. Monterrey, Mexico — $221
  9. Oaxaca, Mexico — $255
  10. León/Guanajuato, Mexico — $241
  11. San José, Costa Rica — $239
  12. Liberia (Guanacaste), Costa Rica — $239
  13. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — $261
  14. Calgary, Canada — $252
  15. Edmonton, Canada — $239

