The Shelborne by Proper, Miami Beach, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With Art Deco heritage, gorgeous design and a prime seafront location alongside some of the strip's most definitive architecture, this high-end but low-fuss hotel is perfect for chic Miami beach breaks.

Location

The stretch of Collins Avenue between Lincoln Road and 18th Street is home to some of Miami Beach's most impressive Art Deco facades. Among them is The Shelborne, whose gardens edge onto the leafy, scenic boardwalk that runs along the length of the beach. Positioned at the junction of Collins Ave and 18th Street, the hotel is two blocks from the shops of pedestrianised Lincoln Road Mall. Meanwhile, two blocks beyond that lies one end of legendary Ocean Drive, the hub of the Art Deco district. Miami International Airport is 20-30 minutes away by car.

Read more: Miami city guide – where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Florida’s high-living city

The vibe

open image in gallery The Shelborne’s chic pared-back vibe is in contrast to other blingy Miami locations ( The Shelborne By Proper, a Member of Design Hotels )

Miami has plenty of bling, so The Shelborne – a member of Design Hotels – intentionally takes a calmer approach. The property comprises two buildings, the first of which (designed by Art Deco legend Morris Lapidus) dates from 1940 and is entered via a dramatically circular porte cochère for a grand sense of arrival. A renovation has turned this formerly nondescript hotel into a fantastically chic beach resort decorated in blush, coral and dusky pink. Among its highlights are a collection of works by mostly female artists: the most prominent pieces are by Miami locals.

Service

From the front desk to the restaurants and throughout the hotel, service is professional but friendly. Staff routinely pre-empt guests' needs (you'll find that your glass is refilled before you'd noticed it's empty) and will happily bring the locality to life with handy recommendations. It all helps guests to feel immediately at home.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery There are 251 rooms and suites at The Shelborne ( The Shelborne By Proper, a Member of Design Hotels )

In keeping with the rest of the property, the 251 guest rooms and suites feature a fresh yet restrained update on Art Deco style. Most of the inventory is in the original building, where blonde wood, restful colours and design-driven details provide a sense of sanctuary. Entry-level City King rooms are surprisingly generous in their dimensions and include a seating area (rooms on the higher floors have sunset-facing views towards Downtown) and bathrooms equipped with walk-in showers. Amenities by Aesop are a further luxury. Rooms with the opposite aspect have full or partial Atlantic vistas. For more space, opt for the other building's one- or two-bedroom pool villa suites.

Read more: The Greenwich Hotel review, New York City

Food and drink

open image in gallery Small plates and cocktails can be found at The Shelborne’s bar ( The Shelborne By Proper, a Member of Design Hotels )

Days here start with complimentary coffee and cookies in the lounge, followed by breakfast in Pauline, with menu highlights including smoked salmon bagels, avocado toast and oyster mushroom omelettes, plus excellent smoothies and coffee (there's also a cafe in the lobby for coffee and pastries). Lunch at the pool bar or beach spans fish tacos, salads and homemade guacamole, all bursting with fresh flavours (ingredients are mostly sourced from organic and regenerative South Florida farms). Evenings are all about The Bar, a double-height, plant-filled, lobby-level space serving small plates and martinis before the main event back at Pauline – where the fish-forward menu reflects Miami's culinary melting pot of Haitian, Venezuelan and Cuban influences.

Facilities

open image in gallery Shelborne Beach Club's loungers and parasols are available for guests on Miami Beach ( The Shelborne By Proper, a Member of Design Hotels )

The daytime draw is the pool, which is flanked by palms, loungers and mint-green parasols, all enhanced by gentle beats for a laidback atmosphere. Beyond this lie tropical gardens dotted with day beds and seating areas tucked into leafy nooks whose thoughtful plantings add an element of privacy. A gate leads from here to the boardwalk and the sands of Miami Beach itself, where Shelborne Beach Club's loungers and parasols lend themselves to lazy days.

Read more: 12 of the best hotel pools in the USA (including one the size of 30 football fields)

Disability access

There are eight adapted guestrooms (encompassing all room categories), plus ramps and lifts throughout.

Pet policy

Pets are welcome.

Check in / check out?

Check in is at 4pm; Check out is at 11am.

Family friendly?

Kids are welcome and poolside villas have the most space for sharing. The beach club is handily watched over by the 18th Street lifeguard hut.

At a glance

open image in gallery Take Instagram pictures in front of the retro diving board ( The Shelborne By Proper, a Member of Design Hotels )

Best thing: With an excellent gym and daily yoga classes, it’s easy to keep fit while on your holiday.

Perfect for: A style-conscious crowd who appreciate the joys of Art Deco.

Not right for: Budget-conscious travellers.

Instagram from: Poolside, in front of the retro (but not in use) white-painted diving board.

Address: 1801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, USA

Phone: +1 305 341 1400

Website: Shelborne.com

Read more: Best hotels near Times Square, the heart of New York City