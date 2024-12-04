Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Low-cost airline Frontier is offering “first class-style” seats to passengers beginning in 2025.

Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday (3 December) that it will launch the new option on flights next year. Guests who purchase these “luxurious, spacious seats,” will be in the first two rows of the aircraft.

According to a press release from Frontier, the first class seating combines “luxury and value,” offering “unmatched comfort and space” at the brand’s affordable prices.

Those who are Elite Gold members — meaning they’ve earned more than 20,000 points when booking flights with Frontier — will have the opportunity to upgrade their seats to first class for free.

The CEO of Frontier, Barry Biffle, said the new seating comes as Frontier continues to transform “into the most rewarding airline.”

“We’ve listened to customers, and they want more - more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare. These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier,” he said in a statement.

Frontier Airlines will be offering the ‘first-class’ seats in late 2025 ( Getty Images )

Biffle said he expects the new initiatives will bring in about $250 million in 2026 and more than $500 million in 2028, according to CNBC.

“While we have the lowest costs in the industry, we don’t have the best revenue model,” Biffle said in an interview.

To remedy this, the company is prioritizing its rewards scheme and introducing the first class offering. “This is going to be a game changer,” Biffle added.

As of next year, Elite Gold members will be offered complimentary seat upgrades on every flight. Meanwhile, Platinum and Diamond Elite members can bring a companion — whether it’s a friend or family member — on their flight at no extra cost.

Passengers who are part of Frontier’s loyalty program, Frontier Miles, will receive a range of perks in 2025, including priority boarding and free advance seat assignments.

Frontier Airlines is known for offering flights at a low price, much cheaper than other major airline companies. However, Frontier charges for many services, with passengers paying anywhere between $30 to $99 to have a carry-on bag on the flight. Customers are allowed to bring one bag for free, with the small luggage placed under their seats.

Passengers pay to check their baggage, and if their luggage is overweight or oversized, they can expect an additional charge, which is anywhere between $75 to $100. Guests also have to pay for amenities on a Frontier flight, including any drinks or food.

Many budget airlines follow the same bag policy as Frontier, including Spirit Airlines, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

In October, a Frontier flight caught fire during an emergency landing after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and signaled for help. Flight 1326 from San Diego to Las Vegas hit the runway in a cloud of smoke.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), awaiting fire engines extinguished a blaze on the right engine before passengers evacuated using the stairs and were transferred to the terminal by bus. All 197 passengers and crew onboard deplaned safely with no reported injuries.