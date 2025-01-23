New Edge-class ship ordered for Celebrity Cruises – what we know so far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers are eagerly awaiting Celebrity Xcel’s launch in November 2025 and work is already underway on a sister cruise ship.

Celebrity Xcel will be the fifth vessel in the Edge class but Royal Caribbean Group isn’t stopping and has now ordered a sixth ship in the series for its Celebrity Cruises brand.

Currently nicknamed Edge 6 or Xcel 2 ahead of an official naming ceremony once it’s complete, the ship is being built by French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique for delivery in 2028.

As the sister ship to Xcel, the vessel will have similar features including the ‘Magic Carpet’, where passengers can enjoy dinner or a drink on a cantilevered platform at sea, as well as larger veranda cabins giving you a better view of the ocean.

The brand has promised more “yet-to-be-announced innovations.”

Read more: The best cruise ships you must travel on in your lifetime

Celebrity Cruises has also invited passengers to join focus groups and complete online surveys to help decide on key features of Xcel.

Branding them “Dream Makers”, participants will be able to test and share their views on interior design elements of the ship, dishes and drinks, as well as providing input on headline onboard shows.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “Celebrity Xcel will be the happy place of vacationers globally when she launches in November and we’re thrilled to be making this commitment to bring her a sister ship in Edge 6.

“Celebrity Xcel will take forward the best of Edge series ships coupled with seven new experiences, all perfected with the help of our recently announced Xcel Dream Makers.”

The latest build takes Royal Caribbean Group’s pipeline to eight ships on order.

This year, the company will welcome two new ships, including Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel.

Jason Liberty, chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group, said: “Celebrity’s Edge series redefined premium travel at sea, blending groundbreaking design and unforgettable guest experiences.

“Each ship in this award-winning series has set a new standard for the industry, and Celebrity Xcel, sailing later this year, is no exception.

“Partnering with Chantiers de l’Atlantique to expand the Edge Series with Edge 6 is another milestone in our mission to deliver the world’s best vacations responsibly.”

Read more: What’s new for cruises in 2025?