Inside Bluey’s World as immersive experience opens in Australia

A children’s show about Bluey, a small cartoon dog, has “taken over the world” and now, a new interactive experience is bringing the TV hit to life in Australia.

Bluey’s World officially opened in Brisbane last Tuesday (12 November), with tickets on sale now for visits through to September 2025.

The blue heeler dog’s on-screen home with dad Bandit, mum Chilli and little sister, Bingo, has been reimagined in real life on a 4,000sqm set in Northshore Pavilion that’s built for guided tours and “creative play”.

open image in gallery Enter Bluey’s house to explore the living room, girls’ bedroom, playroom and kitchen ( Bluey’s World )

Bluey fans will be able to explore the living room, girls’ bedroom, playroom and kitchen, play iconic Bluey games like Keepy Uppy and Magic Xylophone, try a Pizza Girl’s pizza and shop at Alfie’s Gift Shop for exclusive Bluey’s World merchandise.

According to Andrew Powell, Queensland’s minister for environment and tourism, the immersive experience is expected to contribute more than AU$18m (£9.2m) to the local economy.

open image in gallery There are iconic Bluey games like “Keepy Uppy” and “Magic Xylophone” to play ( Bluey’s World )

Kate O’Connor, director of brands and licensing at BBC Studios ANZ, said: “We’re thrilled to throw open the Heeler’s front door and welcome families to Bluey’s World.

“This experience is one-of-a-kind, offering fans a unique way to engage with Bluey in an imaginative, hands-on environment. We hope it will inspire children and parents alike to enjoy moments of play and creativity, just like the Heelers.”

open image in gallery Spring rolls from the Golden Crown Takeaway and Pizza Girl’s pizza are on the menu ( Bluey’s World )

The Bluey experience opened ahead of a Nickelodeon theme park in Turkey next year.

Nickelodeon announced the new theme park and hotel set to open in January – with SpongeBob, Dora and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on hand to greet guests.

From 15 January 2025, Nickelodeon Land will open in The Land of Legends, Antalya, with three new entertainment areas.

In underwater Bikini Bottom from SpongeBob SquarePants, park guests can ride the giant ‘Jellyfish Jam’ swing, there’s an adventure through space in the Star Trek: Wild Galaxy 5D cinema and helicopter-style ride ‘Skye’s Flyers’ in the open-air Adventure Bay from PAW Patrol.

