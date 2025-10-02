Air Canada is now serving free beer, wine and snacks to economy passengers on every flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's news for flyers to raise a glass to — Air Canada now serves free beer, wine and snacks to economy passengers on every flight across its network.

Previously, the Montreal-based carrier only served free alcohol and food to economy passengers on long-haul flights.

With the change, Air Canada becomes the only North American legacy airline offering free alcohol in economy class on all routes.

Other U.S. airlines do serve alcohol in economy, but it must be purchased or it's only for sale on flights over a certain distance.

Alcohol is available for purchase in economy on American Airlines flights over 250 miles, on Delta flights over 251 miles, on United flights over 300 miles and on Southwest Airlines planes on domestic flights of 251 miles or more.

Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit and Frontier also sell alcohol in domestic economy cabins if the journey is long enough.

open image in gallery Air Canada believes that complimentary refreshments have a huge effect on customer satisfaction ( Getty Images )

Prices across all airlines range from $7 to $12 per glass.

Air Canada believes that complimentary refreshments have a huge effect on customer satisfaction.

Scott O'Leary, vice president of loyalty and product, told Reuters that waiving charges for beer and wine is more affordable than cutting baggage fees, and that "food and beverage tend to have a disproportionate impact on customer satisfaction."

The new menu includes Heineken 0.0 — making Air Canada the only North American carrier to serve a non-alcoholic beer inflight — and complimentary MadeGood Mornings Cinnamon Bun Soft Baked Oat Bars on morning flights before 10am, served alongside Twigz Craft Pretzels and Leclerc's Celebration Cookies.

On flights from Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport after 10.30am, passengers can opt for complimentary Greenhouse Ginger Defence Wellness Shots.

open image in gallery The new menu includes Heineken 0.0 — making Air Canada the only North American carrier to serve a non-alcoholic beer inflight ( Air Canada )

In addition, the "Air Canada Bistro" (the purchase menu) has been expanded, according to Air Canada. It now features "more Canadian-made choices", from Summer Fresh Hummus & Crackers and Quaker Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cups, to new Twigz Sour Cream & Onion Pretzels and Smarties.

O'Leary said in a statement: "As part of our commitment to elevating the onboard experience, we're delighted to introduce even more exciting new options to our menus.

"These upgrades offer something for everyone and proudly showcase Canadian brands so that our customers can sit back, relax and kick-start their travels no matter where they're going."