Alternative things to do and places to go on Christmas Day if you don’t celebrate it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

You don’t have to celebrate Christmas to have a meaningful and enjoyable time this 25 December. Despite the avalanche of Christmas-related content that floods our screens, many would argue that the reality is far from “the most wonderful time of the year”.

Whatever your reason for opting out of seasonal celebrations, the sense that other people are having a much better time than you can be stark at this time of year; this makes it an excellent time to take a social media break.

The good news is that you can curate your very own non-Christmas celebration, where you get to choose what to do, where to go and what to eat, all while retaining full control of the remote. Whether you’re spending the day alone or sharing it with like-minded folk, there’s plenty to enjoy at this time of year. From bracing walks in the great outdoors to sunny beach escapes and rural retreats, we’ve found some of the best things to do this Christmas if you’re sick of the sight of Santa.

Tackle a long distance walk

open image in gallery Dodge the crowds on Christmas Day ( Getty Images )

Christmas Day is arguably one of the most perfect times to tackle one of the UK’s most oversubscribed walking trails. Rather than battling for elbow room, revel in the wide open space and uncluttered paths that criss-cross the UK.

Wales’ popular Pembrokeshire Coastal Path offers breathtaking views of vast sandy beaches, cliffs and the vast expanse of the wild Atlantic – keep an eye out for seals. Discover northern Europe’s largest surviving Roman monument on the Hadrian’s Wall Path amidst the rolling landscape of Northumberland, or cross the border to take on a stretch of one of Scotland’s 29 official long-distance Great Trails. Elsewhere, explore the wilds of Bodmin Moor where you’ll find ancient stone circles, Neolithic settlement remains and jaw-dropping panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Read more: The best coastal walks to inspire you this autumn and winter

Hit the beach

While British beaches are typically swarming with visitors come summertime, a winter walk along a deserted beach is a rather different but equally rewarding experience. Breathing in the clean, fresh air and listening to the calming sound of the waves is good for the soul and offers an opportunity for reflection. Feeling brave? Consider a festive dip. Many places around the UK have long-standing traditions of cold water Christmas dips, from Guernsey to Broughty – click here to find one near you. If you’re a newbie to cold-water swimming, be aware that it does come with risks. Find out more about doing this safely here.

Head to Chinatown

open image in gallery Get ready to feast in Chinatown ( Getty Images )

While London’s Chinatown is best known and home to around half of the UK’s Chinese population, there are several Chinatowns to explore in the UK. These districts are places where the Chinese community have historically settled and established important cultural and commercial hubs. They’re also an excellent place to discover the rich and diverse cuisines that make up China. While Buddhism is the largest officially recognised religion in China, there are a growing number of Chinese diaspora in the UK who identify as Christian, so it’s worth checking in advance if your favourite restaurant will be opening its doors on the big day. Other Chinatowns to explore around the country include Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle.

Read more: Brilliant things you must do in London this Christmas

Bag a last minute trip to the sun

If you’re keen to swap the cold weather and dark days of the UK for some sunshine and poolside lounging, check out the many last-minute holiday packages on offer – there are some good deals to be had. We found seven nights bed and breakfast at the Achti Resort in Luxor, Egypt, for £532pp based on two sharing, departing 19 December from Manchester and reduced from £1,239pp with Tui. And if you fancy venturing further afield, we found seven nights at the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa, India, for £1,078pp based on two sharing, departing 20 December from Manchester and reduced from £1,696pp with Tui.

Climb a mountain

open image in gallery Why not bag a munro this winter? ( Getty Images/Image Source )

While everyone else is eating their body weight in mince pies and roast potatoes, Christmas Day is a prime time to embark upon a big climb with plenty of space to carve out your path – if you’re lucky, you might have the mountain to yourself. From Pen y Fan to Mam Tor, climbing a mountain is a fantastic way to end the year with a genuine sense of accomplishment and, hopefully, a good story to share with friends. It goes without saying that winter weather can be changeable, so always check the forecast before heading out. Wrap up warm, take a map and a compass and tell someone where you’re going and when you’re going to be back, particularly if walking in a remote or high altitude region.

Read more: The best mountains to climb in the UK

Book your own rural retreat

If you still want to treat yourself this Christmas, consider booking your very own rural retreat in the UK. At time of press, Sykes Cottages is offering 40 per cent off short festive breaks – and there’s plenty to choose from, whether you’re seeking a log cabin or luxury pile. Many are dog-friendly, while others include hot tubs, skylights and wood-burning stoves to keep the cold at bay. Pack a stack of books or load up your laptop with the latest series and you’re good to go.

Create a 2025 travel wish list

open image in gallery Get inspired for 2025 ( Getty Images )

Instead of feeling gloomy on Christmas Day while everyone else “celebrates” (read: argues with family), use the day to start planning for the year ahead by creating a 2025 travel wishlist. Is there somewhere you’ve always wanted to visit or a new challenge you’d like to embark upon? Start making your dream a reality. Draw up a longlist, reduce it down to a shortlist and start putting the wheels in motion. Seek inspiration from books (we like Why We Travel by Ash Bhardwaj), TV (Afua Hirsch’s Africa Rising is a pure delight) and film (from Roman Holiday to Y Tu Mama Tambien).

And you’d do worse than to browse The Independent’s comprehensive travel section to inspire some wanderlust, if you’re feeling stuck. Whether you fancy the Outer Hebrides or Inner Mongolia, you’re certain to find something to pique your interest.

Read more: Lonely Planet names the top 30 destinations to visit in 2025 – and they might not be where you expect