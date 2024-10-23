Lonely Planet names the top 30 destinations to visit in 2025 – and they might not be where you expect
Next year’s hot picks include Toulouse, Cameroon – and East Anglia
Lonely Planet has unveiled its best-in-class travel list for 2025, with trending Toulouse, France, taking the top spot for a city break.
In the 15th edition of Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel” hotlist, the trusted travel guide featured 30 trending destinations from regions to countries to cities as the trips to take in the new year.
This year, the spotlight is on lesser-known “gems” and “fresh takes” on tourist hotspots around the globe as the brand encourages travellers to be more mindful.
The top ten cities, countries and regions were chosen based on several categories, including their topicality, unique experiences, ‘wow factor,’ and ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity.
Aside from Toulouse’s buzzing canal banks, in the best cities list, Lonely Planet recommends Puducherry in India for beachgoers and Bansko, Bulgaria, is celebrated for its affordable ski slopes.
With pristine beaches, lively nightlife, and quiet national parks, Cameroon ranked first among countries, followed by culturally rich Lithuania and the protected marine areas of Fiji.
Topping the list of best regions, Lowcountry in South Carolina and Georgia was hailed for its vibrant food scene and complex history followed by Nepal’s Terai region – the birthplace of the Buddha.
As for entries from the UK, the East Anglia region comprising Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire made the list for its half-timbered houses, artistic wool towns and coastline adorned with beaches.
Visit England chief executive Patricia Yates said: “It is fantastic to see East Anglia take its place on the global stage as one of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2025 top regions. And it’s no surprise with the area boasting an outstanding coastline, fabulous seaside towns, historic attractions, waterways and breathtaking countryside.
“This accolade will encourage domestic and international visitors to explore more of the region and discover the warm welcome that awaits them.”
Nitya Chambers, Lonely Planet’s executive editor, said: “Best in Travel 2025 is the latest edition of Lonely Planet’s annual love letter to the world. While mindful of our responsibilities and impact as travellers, we’re proud of the destinations, journeys and experiences featured here and are excited to share the local expertise and insight at the heart of these recommendations.”
Lonely Planet’s best in travel 2025
Top 10 best cities
- Toulouse, France
- Pondicherry, India
- Bansko, Bulgaria
- Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Genoa, Italy
- Pittsburgh, USA
- Osaka, Japan
- Curitiba, Brazil
- Palma de Mallorca, Spain
- Edmonton, Canada
Top 10 best countries
- Cameroon
- Lithuania
- Fiji
- Laos
- Kazakhstan
- Paraguay
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Vanuatu
- Slovakia
- Armenia
Top 10 best regions
- South Carolina’s Low Country and Coastal Georgia, USA
- The Terai, Nepal
- Chiriqui, Panama
- Launceston & the Tamar Valley, Australia
- Valais, Switzerland
- Giresun & Ordu, Turkiye
- Bavaria, Germany
- East Anglia, England
- Jordan Trail
- Mount Hood and the Columbia River Gorge region, Oregon, USA
