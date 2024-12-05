Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

December has arrived to kick-start the Christmas countdown, but that doesn’t mean wishing away the days until pigs in blankets on the 25th.

Though a dark and dreary time of year on the weather front, London’s landmarks light up for some seasonal sparkle to breathe some warmth into winter from November to January.

Thankfully, the capital also has its own calendar of Christmas cliches and traditions to fill your stockings in the hours between advent chocolates and watching Home Alone on the sofa.

With everything from big and brash Winter Wonderland to on-screen festive flicks in a 50s ballroom, here are London’s seasonal standouts to make the most out of Christmas 2024.

The best Christmas events in London

The Nutcracker ballet at London Coliseum

To watch the ballerinas of the English National Ballet twirl and leap at the London Coliseum, catch the heartwarming annual Nutcracker performance – the story set in Edwardian London is a Christmas classic after all.

When: 12 December 2024–12 January 2025

Price: From £15 per person

Christmas at Kew Gardens

open image in gallery Visit Kew Gardens at Christmas for all things sparkles ( RBG Kew )

Christmas at Kew has sparkled since 2013, with the botanical world’s magical light trail a must-do in London come December. With 3km of enchanting illuminations, installations and glittering tunnels, prepare to be dazzled with seasonal sparkles while enjoying toasted sweet treats and spiced winter warmers.

When: Selected dates, 13 November 2024–5 January 2025

Price: From £25.50 for non-member adults

The Mulled Wine Trail by Fables & Company

Spice up your winter walks and grab a mug on London’s first mulled wine trail from Covent Garden to Borough Yards, with a midway toast at the Mulled Wine Tavern at the Southbank Centre Food Market.

When: Every Friday to Sunday from 8 November–22 December

Price: £30 per person including your own mulled wine mug

Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park

open image in gallery What’s Christmas without Winter Wonderland? ( Getty Images )

We may love to hate it, but nothing says Christmas like the crown jewel of London’s seasonal cliches, Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland. It’s time to get over the post-pandemic entry fee and accept that the calendar staple is a worth-it world of heart-racing rides with a tent built for belting Christmas tunes and pots of chocolate churros – dreamy if you ask us.

When: 21 November 2024–5 January 2025

Price: From £5–£7.50 per person

Bourbon tasting at Buffalo Trace Distillery

open image in gallery Try a hands-on whiskey experience at Buffalo Trace Distillery ( Buffalo Trace Distillery )

For a boozy break from Christmas shopping in the heart of Covent Garden try a hands-on whiskey experience at Buffalo Trace Distillery. With five blends to wet the palate and three personalised pours to create yourself, this is a great way to toast to the festivities amid the chaos.

When: Wednesdays at 7.30pm and Saturdays at 12.30pm throughout November and December

Price: £34.99 per person

Christmas Cinema at the Rivoli Ballroom

Brockley’s Rivoli Ballroom is one of the oldest in London and this Christmas there are festive flicks for the whole to enjoy on-screen with a bucket of popcorn and a saucy hot dog. Better still, at the pop-up by Crofton Park Pictures – Die Hard is a certified Christmas film.

When: 20 December – 22 December

Price: Adults £10; children £6

The best Christmas activities for kids

See Santa on the North Pole Express bus

Join Santa and his elves on the North Pole Express bus to see London’s landmark Christmas lights – from the lights of Regent Street and Piccadilly Circus decorations to the star of the skyline the London Eye – with golden tickets, Christmas carols and festive treats included in Santa’s visit to London.

When: 13 November 2024–5 January 2025

Price: Adults from £55; children from £39

Visit Hogwarts in the Snow at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

open image in gallery Head to Hogwarts for festivities in the Great Hall ( Warner Bros. Studio Tour London )

It’s Harry Potter season, and at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, Hogwarts has had a dusting of snow. From the enchanting Great Hall to beloved sets such as Gryffindor common room, the set is dressed in festive finery ideal for pulling out your wands for a real life experience of the wizarding world seen on screen.

When: 16 November 2024–19 January 2025

Price: From £56 per person

Skate Glide Ice Rink at Battersea Power Station

open image in gallery Skate and slide at Glide this winter ( Battersea Power Station/CFaruolo )

This year at London's favourite riverside ice rink, Boots presents Glide at Battersea Power Station for a third year of slides and skating in front of the Grade II-listed landmark and a twinkling 30ft Christmas tree. After your skating session, find your feet with a hot chocolate or mug of mulled rinkside at The Glass House.

When: 8 November 2024–5 January 2025

Price: Adults from £16; children from £10.50

Sing carols at the Royal Albert Hall

open image in gallery Carol at the Royal Albert Hall this Christmas ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

To fa la la la la la in style, the Royal Albert Hall is hosting 15 performances of carols across six days this December. This year’s sing-along sessions will be presented by Jess Gillam and Greg Beardsell, with the Royal Choral Society, The National Youth Choir and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on hand to perform the Christmas concerts.

When: 14–24 December 2024

Price: From £35 – £142 per person

Watch Dick Whittington and his Cat panto at Hackney Empire

At Hackney Empire, it’s the 25th annual performance of legendary pantomime Dick Whittington and his Cat – oh yes it is! Starring Clive Rowe as Sarah the Cook and Kandaka Moore as Dick Whittington get ready to laugh along with the classic rags to riches tale this panto season.

When: 4 December 2024 – 5 January 2025

Price: From £10 - £45 per person

Eat afternoon tea at Sheraton Grand Park Lane

open image in gallery Feast on a festive afternoon tea at Sheraton Grand Park Lane ( Sheraton Grand London Park Lane )

Pinkies up – this Christmas it’s time for a festive afternoon tea at Sheraton Grand Park Lane. Inspired by Netflix’s new animated film, That Christmas, there’s a spread of seasonal sandwiches, Dasher’s salted caramel mousse and passionfruit ‘Snowman Chestnut Cake’ on offer in the hotel’s iconic Art Deco Palm Court.

When: Until 8 January 2025

Price: From £65 per person, with champagne upgrades available at £80 and a children’s version at £29

The best Christmas shopping hot spots

Knightsbridge

open image in gallery Fulfil your festive needs at Harrods this winter ( Getty Images )

To see the glitz of Harrods in all its glory, head to Knightsbridge for a busy scene straight out of a London Christmas film. You could spend hours exploring the legendary landmark’s food hall alone, but a visit to the toy floor is best advised for a land of LEGO, Jellycats and dolls that all deserve a spot under the Christmas tree.

Spitalfields Market

open image in gallery Try Spitalfields “Hot-Chocolate Trail” until 8 December ( Old Spitalfields Market )

With an emphasis on “conscious” gifting this Christmas, Old Spitalfields Market has pre-loved fashion, ethically sourced jewellery and homeware and a Beyond Retro pop-up to shop vintage for 2024. There’s even a hot chocolate trail until 8 December featuring 15 hot chocolate-inspired dishes, from a double chocolate milkshake by Bleecker Burger to a Nutella and toasted marshmallow pizza by Sud Italia.

King’s Road

open image in gallery King’s Road holds the crown for Christmas shopping ( Getty Images )

The king of shopping streets in the south west – Chelsea’s King’s Road is stacked with upscale stores to help you spoil your loved ones come 25 December. Follow the 12 Days of Christmas light display around Duke of York Square to countdown to the big day and get off your feet with a festive Knoops hot chocolate after splashing the cash at Anthropologie, Jigsaw and more.

Seven Dials

open image in gallery Shop at Seven Dials for both presents and party outfits ( Getty Images )

The delights of Covent Garden’s Seven Dials sparkle come Christmas with over 90 heritage brands and boutiques on hand to save the day with last-minute presents and party outfits. Think Aspinal of London accessories, the best of beauty at Glossier and statement dresses from Odd Muse.

Christmas Independent Ceramics Market

On Sunday 8 December, you’ll find over 150 ceramic artists within Unit 8, Peckham selling unique and affordable mugs, sculptures and plates at the annual Christmas Independent Ceramics Market. Head down from 11am to 5pm for just £2 entry to sort your stocking stuffers and secure some clay creations ahead of Christmas Day.

