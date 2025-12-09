Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bodrum is a city on the Bodrum Peninsula and this stunning strip along Turkey's southwest coast leading to the sparkling Aegean Sea is often touted as Turkey’s French Riveria. The area has everything from plush marinas such as Yalikavak Marina, where superyachts reside, to upscale, boutique shops. You’ll also find world-renowned and Michelin-starred restaurants here, including Kitchen – headed by Chef Osman Sezener and offering modern Turkish cuisine – and Chef Aret Sahakyan’s restaurant at Macakizi, for modern Aegean cuisine.

While certainly a luxurious and exclusive hotspot, Bodrum also appeals to natural beauty lovers, as it’s enveloped by lush green forests, married with beautiful bays and spotless beaches. A drive along the peninsula can be interspersed with refreshing dips in the sea at one of the many hidden coves. Hiring a boat to explore the coast is a popular pastime and many of the hotels offer trips and other activities to explore the stunning scenery too. There are historical architectural beauties worth visiting such as the Mausoleum, which is a legacy of Carian King Mausolus and one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Best hotels in Bodrum

At a glance

1. Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort hotel

open image in gallery Striking contemporary villas arise from the natural surroundings here at Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort ( Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort )

The contemporary villas and suites made of natural materials including marble, stone and wood are dotted within the lush green gardens. They all come with a private balcony and terrace and most also offer direct views of the sea. It’s a family-friendly resort with a plethora of pools and access to the Maxxi Land Kid’s Club is complimentary for children, while adults can explore a variety of treatments at the Maxx Wellbeing Centre.

The food makes the resort truly stand out, thanks to a varied choice of eight restaurants. The notable culinary offerings include fine-dining pick Spago by Wolfgang Puck, which is a a sea-facing restaurant serving excellent succulent steaks. Alternatively, ORO is an upmarket Italian restaurant overseen by Michelin-starred Alfredo Russo. Head to Maguro for sushi, while you’ll find Mediterranean-style dishes served at Casa Sol.

Address: Golkoy Mah. 312 Sk. No: 3 Bodrum, Mugla, 48400, Turkey

Price: From £750

Book now

Read more: The best Turkey holiday destinations – and when to travel to each one

2. The Bodrum Edition hotel

open image in gallery Look out over the Aegean at this Bodrom hotel ( The Bodrum Edition )

Whitewashed natural stone is the backdrop of this sea-facing hotel featuring ample vibrant green foliage in pots throughout the property, as well as olive trees – a nod to the Mediterranean location. It is just a 10-minute drive from the plush Yalikavak Marina, though you will probably want to stay put to enjoy the ample offerings from a pristine private beach, serene spa with excellent treatments, boutique shops and even its own chic nightclub.

The food scene is noteworthy. Michelin-starred Kitchen serves elevated traditional Turkish dishes using produce from the hotel’s own gardens and local farms, while Morena has globally-inspired dishes (the crispy sardines and spicy tartare are delicious). Or, head to Brava for Italian dishes and cleverly-crafted cocktails.

Address: Dirmil, Balyek Cd. No 5A, 48400 Bodrum/Mugla, Turkey

Price: From £482

Book now

Read more: Visit this nature-filled corner of Turkey before it’s discovered by the crowds

3. Mandarin Oriental hotel

open image in gallery Dine with a view at Bodrum’s Mandarin Oriental ( Mandarin Oriental )

This hotel is nestled within lush landscape facing a beautiful private beach. Golf buggies are available to drive guests between the cluster of outstanding restaurants. Visit the only al fresco option, Hakkasan, where the duck and pomegranate salad is a must. Tuck into stunning seafood at renowned Ferdi Baba or try the famed doner at Blue Beach Club & Bar.

The hotel has one of the largest standard rooms I’ve come across, with wooden parquet flooring and cream rugs that add warmth alongside the neutral off-white walls. There are deliciously scented Diptyque toiletries in the spacious bathrooms and a private garden terrace to boot. The spa is fabulous with an array of unique treatments, such as the Digital Wellness Escape – which ends in being given a mindful colouring book and coloured pencils, while you sip tea.

Address: Golkoy, 314 Sokak No.10, 48483 Mugla, Turkey

Price: From £460 in low season

Book now

Read more: A city of two halves – how I fell for frenetic Istanbul

4. Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum hotel

open image in gallery This Kempinski hotel has private balconies ( Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum )

Perched on the cliffs of Barbaros Bay, the resort has enviable sea views whichever way you look. The rooms and suites are minimalist with wooden parquet flooring and splashes of colour such as patterned bed throws, and many offering a private balcony to sit and gaze out over the sea. The spa is sprawling and it exudes serenity from the moment you step in. You can enjoy a traditional hammam experience, as well as ayurvedic treatments.

Food-wise, Barbarossa Restaurant and Olives Restaurant are the places to go for Turkish classics such as succulent lamb shish kebabs, fresh seasonal salads and local seafood. Alternatively, the upscale Villa Rossa Restaurant serves international dishes and you can find Italian options at Mammadrau Restaurant.

Address: Kizilagac, Hacıgiden Cd No: 33/1, 48401 Bodrum/Mugla, Turkey

Price: From £276

Book now

Read more: Why you need to go this Turkish holiday resort now before A-listers send prices into orbit

5. Caresse hotel

open image in gallery This hotel offers a nod to Turkey’s neighbour Greece with its cuisine ( Marriott )

Located just a 10-minute drive from Bodrum Town, the luxurious hotel has its own private beach, as well as a spacious infinity pool. The rooms and villas have a clean contemporary palette of whites and taupe and each has a private balcony or garden terrace and views out to the turquoise Aegean Sea. When it comes to the culinary offerings, Barbarossa serves exquisite Greek fare. Greece is Turkey’s neighbour and chef Dimitrios Nikolis creates dishes that are authentic and fresh.

Meanwhile, La Zucca Pizza Bar serves Italian pizzas and Glass Lounge offers Mediterranean classics. The popular Buddha-Bar Beach bar and restaurant offers both cocktails and fresh sushi platters which are ideal for sharing. Book into the spa for a treatment using locally-sourced essential oils.

Address: Asarlik Mevkii, Gumbet, Adnan Menderes Cd. No: 89, 48400 Bodrum/Mugla, Turkey

Price: From £438

Book now

Read more: Cappadocia travel guide – what to do and where to stay in Turkey’s beautiful, otherworldly region

6. Six Senses Kaplankaya hotel

open image in gallery For a wellness break, check in to Six Senses Kaplankaya ( Six Senses Kaplankaya )

Wellness lovers will feel at home in this eco-led resort by the renowned Six Senses brand. The spa spans two floors with practitioners on hand to offer treatments helping with everything from sleep and nutrition to movement and mindfulness. There is a traditional hammam, Watsu pool, meditation cave, state-of-the-art gym and beauty salon too. The accommodation ranges from inside the main building to villas situated on the hillside – some have kitchens, gardens, private pools and terraces, while all have private balconies with stunning Aegean views.

When it comes to cuisine, Wild Thyme serves pan-Asian, for the freshest sushi and tasty vegetable dishes using homegrown produce. Sage & Sea is the place for a traditional Turkish feast for breakfast – imagine a plethora of breads, cheeses, olives, spicy eggs, salads and more. There’s also a seafood restaurant and you can book a cooking class at The Alchemy Bar.

Address: Merkez Sokak No:198, Bozbuk, Milas/Mugla 48200, Turkey

Price: From £438

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in Istanbul to stay right next to historic architecture and sprawling spice markets

7. Macakizi hotel

open image in gallery Splashes of contemporary colours bring to life this Bodrum hotel ( Macakizi )

This renowned hotspot (for both locals and visitors alike) has much to offer, with the amazing views over the secluded bay to the village of Turkbuku alone worth going for. The decor is simple yet chic. Think whitewashed walls and neutral tones with contemporary art adding splashes of colour, plus little five-star luxuries like Acqua di Parma toiletries and a Nespresso coffee machine. Service is excellent – your preferred lounger is reserved for you, and you can enjoy lunch in the sun, followed by a dip in the sea.

Macakizi Restaurant is one of the first restaurants in Turkey to receive a Michelin star. Headed by Chef Aret Sahakyan, expect dishes such as tender lamb loin, sumac and aubergine. Ayla, a dish inspired by the hotel’s founder, includes the not-to-be-missed dry-aged grouper with local beans and nettle leaves. The hotel also has a Turkish hammam and unique spa treatments using natural ingredients such as cold-pressed avocado oil.

Address: Bagarasi, Narcicegi Sokak, Bodrum, Turkey

Price: From £394

Book now

Read more: The best cities to visit in Turkey and where to stay

8. Amanruya hotel

open image in gallery Find Turkish traditional design at Amanruya ( Amanruya )

Showcasing the natural beauty of Bodrum – think Cypress trees and clear views of the Aegean sea and a sense of secluded serenity – the pavilion-style accommodation offers private garden terraces or pools. Each pavilion is inspired by traditional Turkish stone-walled houses with attractive tiled roofs. Inside, local architecture follows with stone arches and gorgeous marble-clad bathrooms and freestanding baths.

Dining-wise, you can opt for satisfyingly tasty sushi, or traditional pide with toppings including Turkish sausage sucuk and local cheeses. For a stylish dinner book the Anatolian restaurant, curated by Chef Omer Ozkan Cam. Here you can expect hearty fare such as succulent lamb shank or the ever-popular manti, which is ravioli filled with Turkish mince. The soothing spa offers eclectic treatments from hot stone massage and reflexology to traditional Balinese offerings.

Address: Golturkbuku, Demir Mevkii, Bulent Ecevit Cd., Bodrum 48483, Turkey

Price: Contact the hotel

Book now

Read more: Delve deeper into Izmir’s surprising and growing fine-dining scene

9. Scorpios Bodrum hotel

open image in gallery For an intimate, boutique stay, book a room at Scorpios Bodrum ( Georg Roske )

Scorpios has 12 contemporary, open plan bungalow suites, each complete with a roomy private infinity pool and outdoor bathtub with sparkling views over the peninsula. Breakfast is served in the room and it consists of traditional Turkish items such as freshly baked breads, olives, salads and tasty baked eggs. Meanwhile, lunch is taken mainly poolside, with classics such as tender skewered seasoned meat and colourful salads to enjoy. For dinner, expect wholesome classics such as a particularly delicious lobster linguine, lamb shank that pulls apart with a fork and vegetable dishes which shine too.

The spa offers ancient practices such as Vinyasi yoga through to more modern ways to keep fit including barre class.

Address: 312 Soka, Bodrum, 48483, Turkey

Price: From £1,940

Book now

Read more: The winter sun escape perfect for family wellness this winter

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit Bodrum?

Bodrum can reach up to 34C in August, but if you want to visit when temperatures are more pleasant, opt for a stay in autumn, when the weather still remains in the high 20s. However, it can be rainier in October and November, but this means you will also find fewer crowds.

What currency do I need?

Bodrum uses the Turkish Lira (TRY).

How do I find the best holiday deal?

Package deals tend to be the most popular way to holiday in Turkey, and you can almost always find a discount code or offer with top travel providers like Tui, easyJet holidays and Jet2holidays. Currently, Jet2holidays has £100 off all holidays as part of its Black Friday sale, meaning your Bodrum flights, accommodation and transfers are all covered under one convenient booking.





If you prefer booking flights and accommodation separately, Expedia will be your best friend. You can compare a wide range of places to stay alongside flights, car hire and even local experiences, all tailored to your budget and preferred location.

We’ve secured The Independent readers an exclusive six per cent Expedia discount on all hotel bookings, which can be stacked with other promotions and membership prices for extra savings. Simply apply the code below at checkout to receive your discount.



