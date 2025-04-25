Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

History and hideaways come together in Istanbul, a dizzying array of Byzantine treasures and soaring minarets, bisected by the Bosphorus strait. Awe-inspiring architecture, including the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque – first a church, then mosque, then museum, now mosque again – is a must-see and within walking distance of most leading hotels.

Also easily reached from many are the sprawling markets from the heady scented spice market – perfect for honing your haggling skills for prized saffron and green-hued local pistachios, to the Grand Bazaar meandering the winding lanes to find handmade leather shoes, intricate jewellery or statement evil eye decorations.

On top of the historic attractions are diverse districts themselves, whether you’re after a bohemian vibe in Bomonti, high-end shopping spree and a plush meal in Zorlu, or maybe a boat trip exploring newly emerging neighbourhood Tersane, in the heart of Haliç, largely unknown as it was a shipping dockyard for 600 years but now has its sights set on being the cultural hub.

Whatever you’re looking for, Istanbul has it – and here’s where to stay.

The best hotels in Istanbul

1. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

open image in gallery Spend a few nights at this oasis within the city at the Four Seasons Hotel ( Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus )

There’s a regal feel to this 19th-century Ottoman palace sea-facing hotel, located in popular Beşiktaş and touting immediate views of the Bosporus. Contemporary, colourful artwork is displayed throughout communal areas and changes monthly to keep up with the times. In just 15 minutes you can walk to Dolmabahçe Palace, another 10 and you hit high-end shopping street Nişantaşı. You’ll be forgiven for not straying from the property,, given everything on offer: a huge outdoor pool lined with sun loungers, a sprawling plush spa, preened gardens, exquisite restaurants serving tantalising Turkish pide – the local pizza – to delicate Mersin prawn tartare to tempting kebabs cooked over charcoal, not to mention the flawless rooms, clean-lined with Ottoman touches.

Address: No:28, Çırağan Cd., 34349 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Türkiye

2. Pera Palace hotel

open image in gallery Decked in opulence and grandeur, the historic Pera Palace will not disappoint on eclectic decor ( Pera Palace )

This hotel takes you back in time to a glamorous era, oozing historic sentiment (it has the first elevator in Turkey, made of wood and cast iron, dating to 1892 and working still). Every floor has something of interest, be it an antique red silk chaise lounge or opulent chandelier. Don’t miss room 101, where Mustafa Ataturk stayed during his Istanbul visits – now a museum room. There’s a spa with a pool fit for lengths, delicious dining includes a must-have afternoon tea, think Turkish delicacies alongside French macaroons, a fabulous feast in a stunning setting. Located in bustling Beyoğlu, it’s a 10-minute walk to Galata tower, or renowned shopping street Istiklal, a further 10 and you reach Taksim square.

Address: Mesrutiyet Cad. No:52 Tepebasi 34430 Istanbul, Turkey

3. Ritz hotel

open image in gallery Istanbul’s Ritz hotel embraces all things Turkish, from its cuisine to its interiors ( The Ritz-Carleton Istanbul )

Conveniently located in the swish Dolmabahçe area, with desirable direct views of the Bosphorus sea, Taksim Square is a 10-minute walk away and Beyoglu is 20 minutes. The hotel respects its location with traditional Turkish rugs and fabrics set against a modern setting, with ample places to sit and relax throughout; the rooftop offers awesome bird’s-eye city views. If you book a room with access to the Club Lounge expect perks including afternoon tea. Rooms are cosy meets luxury, with pretty touches such as tiles patterned with tulips, Turkey’s national flower. The food on offer is fantastic: Turkish restaurant Atölye serves tasty traditional dishes, and the hotel is also home to Istanbul’s only Nobu, for exceptional Japanese-Peruvian cuisine.

Address: Suzer Plaza Askerocagi Caddessi, Elmadağ Cd. No:6, 34367 Şişli/İstanbul, Türkiye

4. Six Senses Kocatas Mansions hotel

open image in gallery Found amongst the greenery of the Sariyer District is the elegant Six Senses Kocatas Mansions ( Six Senses Kocatas Mansions )

Fancy staying in a historic mansion opposite the sea? Then this hotel is ideal, it also boasts a gorgeous sprawling spa which you can either take a gentle stroll uphill through lush gardens or grab a buggy, you’ll find a lengthy indoor pool, outdoor pool, and a range of treatments, you can even make your own beauty products in the Alchemy Bar. Located in the Sariyer District at the northern tip of the Bosphorus joining the Black Sea, as well as seaside air, you’ll have lush forest views. Istinye, a prominent shopping mall and marina with bars and restaurants is a short walk away. The restaurant Chef Erdal Kocak Mansions serves delicious homemade meze, Toro serves pan-Latin and Asian cuisine, Scalini is traditional, Sax is for bougie burgers and cocktails.

Address: Sarıyer Merkez, Meserburnu Cd. No: 5, 34450 Sarıyer/İstanbul, Türkiye

5. Tersane hotel

open image in gallery For modern and welcoming rooms to bed down in, choose Tersane ( Tersane )

A statement hotel in the emerging urban neighborhood, Tersane, a historic dockyard for 600 years. The hotel is opposite the sea and you can take a boat to the other side to reach historic Sultanahmet in 10 minutes; also opposite is Balat, with its colourful houses. In keeping with its location, expect quirky vintage polished wooden boats hanging from the ceiling. As well as a spa, there’s a huge outdoor infinity pool and a paddle tennis court, rooms are modern and inviting, with exotic scented Etro toiletries. Velena is an upmarket food court serving pizza to sushi, Josephine is fine-dining Mediterranean, whilst fresh seafood is served at One Table and South American small plates are offered at their poolside restaurant.

Address: Camiikebir, Taşkızak Tersanesi Caddesi No:23/1, 34440 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Türkiye

6. Raffles hotel

open image in gallery For some of the best views of Beşiktaş neighbourhood, check-in to Raffles’s Istanbul location ( Raffles )

Part of plush Zorlu Center, featuring high-end restaurants, boutiques and performance arts centre, it’s also close to Levent, for more boutique shops, clubs and cafes. The hotel design is a blend of contemporary and luxury with flashes of gold, lush green foliage adds an organic dimension. Accommodation offers panoramic Istanbul city views, modern artwork and Ottoman rugs add colour to the sleekness. The 3,000sqm spa is outstanding, with a large indoor pool. Breakfast is a fabulous feast of Turkish classics including gozleme (thin pancakes filled with cheese, spinach or meat), Rocca Grill & Terrace offers a mix of Turkish meze with a contemporary twist such as prawn manti (fried pasta parcels filled with prawn on a bed of yogurt), İsokyo is an Asian-Turkish fusion, and creative cocktails are served in Long Bar or Writers Bar.

Address: Zorlu Center 34340, İstanbul

7. 10 Karakoy hotel

open image in gallery For a stay in one of Istanbul’s oldest neighbourhoods, book a room at 10 Karakoy ( 10 Karakoy )

The hotel is in one of Istanbul’s oldest neighbourhoods, Karakoy, which dates back to Byzantine times and was the main commercial centre of Constantinople. The fantastic Istanbul Museum of Modern Art and Egyptian Bazaar are a 10-minute walk away. The hotel is a Neoclassical building, with artistic touches throughout, and the reception encased by towering arches offers an ideal space to reset. There isn’t a spa in the hotel but guests who book a visit to 15th-century Kılıç Ali Paşa hammam receive a hotel 20 per cent discount. Rooms are modern, touting sweet smelling Atelier Republic toiletries. Bahane ON10 restaurant serves excellent hot and cold meze, while visitors can enjoy cocktails with a Golden Horn view at Seagull Terrace.

Address: 10 Karaköy Istanbul, Müeyyedzade, Kemeralti Cd. No:10, Karaköy, Beyoglu, İstanbul

8. Richmond Istanbul hotel

open image in gallery Richmond Istanbul is well-placed right among the action on the popular shopping hub Istiklal Street ( Richmond Istanbul )

The only hotel to have its doors opening straight onto Istiklal Street, which is full of diverse shops, galleries, cafes and bars – a hive of Istanbul activity. Outside is a brick façade while through the doors you’ll find a contemporary, clean-lined interior. Rooms are modern and inviting, and while there’s no spa, they do have a gym. Why not splurge on one of the five Q Suites? The White Suite has futuristic touches and an unobstructed view of the beautiful Bosphorus sea. Breakfast offers eggs how you like it – the eggs and sucuk sausage are recommended – and there are crisp salads, countless local olive varieties, jams, traditional local breads and fresh seasonal fruit, too. Sit in the open terrace behind reception to enjoy a Turkish coffee and catch some rays of sun.

Address: Istiklal Street, No:227 Tunel 34430, Beyoglu, Istanbul

9. Soho House Istanbul hotel

open image in gallery For a space with a highly-rated gym and spa, head to Soho House ( Soho House Istanbul )

Found in the bustling neighbourhood of Beyoğlu, you can walk to Galata tower, or shopping street Istiklal in under 10 minutes. The expected Soho House chic and design-led aesthetics can be found, with nods to Turkish culture from the rugs on the floor to the eye-catching blue and turquoise green statement walls. The gym is great, with TechnoGym machines – and even a boxing ring, where you can book a class with a boxing instructor. The Cowshed Spa is a luxurious haven, and you can also opt for a hammam. Accommodation is inviting, contemporary with retro additions such as a Marshall radio with Bluetooth to play your playlist. Breakfast at The Allis can be enjoyed inside or outside in the garden, Cecconi’s for authentic Italian cuisine and Apheleia, the rooftop restaurant, serves Grecian dishes.

Address: Evliya Çelebi Mahallesi Meşrutiyet Cad. No:56, Beyoğlu, Istanbul 34430, Turkey

10. Vakko Hotel Sumahan

open image in gallery Sip a pre-dinner drink on Vakko’s sun-catching terrace ( Vakko Hotel Sumahan )

Vakko Hotel Sumahan is found on the Asia side of the Bosphorus in the Çengelköy neighbourhood. It is an upmarket residential area, more tranquil than the European side. Previously a 19th-century distillery, there’s a stylish, contemporary feel to the hotel which is rooted in architectural history. The long terrace outside invites you to linger on a sun lounger looking out to the sea. It has a well-equipped gym and the private bijou Vakko hammam is beautiful; go for the Royal Bath treatment to be slathered in a mix of nourishing honey, milk and rose water. Rooms all overlook the sea and feature cosy fireplaces and contemporary design. Indulge in pain perdu for breakfast or lighter acai bowl, then later in the day choose authentic Italian, or a luxurious caviar-topped baked potato.

Address: Çengelköy, Kuleli Cd. No:43, 34684 Üsküdar/İstanbul

