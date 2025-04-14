Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sensitively built to blend into the surrounding plains of Alentejo, Octant Evora is a characterful luxury hotel with sustainability at its core

Location

While it may feel wonderfully remote and removed from any hint of hustle or bustle, the hotel is only a 20-minute drive from Alentejo’s capital, Evora. If you can bear to drag yourself away from the hotel, the Unesco World Heritage Site of Évora makes for a fantastic day trip. Grab a coffee and a slice of sericaia (a delicious Portuguese sponge cake served with stewed plums) from Pastelaria Conventual Pao de Rala or a decadent lunch at Fialho before a wander around the Chapel of Bones – which is as creepy and intriguing as it sounds.

open image in gallery Bedrooms are large, airy and minimalist in design ( Octant Évora )

The vibe

Being less than two hours away from Lisbon by car makes Octant Evora the ideal long weekend getaway for city-weary Lisbonites craving an Alentejan fresh air fix. You’ll find moon-eyed couples walking hand-in-hand through the tranquil reserve, and fashionable young families splashing in the shallows of the family pool with their toddlers. The public areas are breezy and flooded with natural light, with artistic punctuation provided by hand-painted local pottery, black and white photography and statement walls popping against muted tones. As a tone-setting nod to the hotel’s commitment to sustainability, there’s a tree growing in the middle of the central atrium for you to admire on arrival with a cold drink and a colder flannel.

Read more: An insider’s guide to the perfect spring break in Lisbon (and how it stole Paris’s crown)

The service

The reception team are marvellous, full of enthusiasm for the hotel, passion for the region and ready to advise at any time of the day or night. Schedules and facilities are explained fully, and any questions or bookings just a WhatsApp away – very efficient and friendly. The only negative service-wise is in the main restaurant, where you were often stuck waiting to flag down one of the servers for a little too long. Once they were with you, though, they were perfectly lovely and couldn’t do enough to ensure the meal is a memorable one.

open image in gallery There are five pools, two for families and three just for adults ( Octant Evora )

Bed and bath

The bedroom was large, airy and minimalist in design, with a private terrace, bedecked with the bright orange flowers of the rosebay bush, leading directly to the main pool. Other rooms overlook the surrounding countryside and out towards the reserve, and there are five large villas to accommodate multi-gen family visits. The tiled bathroom had a tub and the bed had a pillow menu to ensure the perfect night’s sleep; this latter detail being the perfect exemplar of the hotel’s overall attention to personalised comfort.

Food and drink

The hotel’s primary restaurant, A Terra, is a relaxed, modern-looking bistro decorated with wood and wicker and serving a changing menu informed by what’s ready in the extensive kitchen garden. Breakfast is a buffet, with a separate menu for those looking to have dishes made up specially. Lunch can be taken by the family pool or at the restaurant, and consists more of salads and charcuterie, although you can go for a burger or something from the pizza menu, which is available all day from 12pm. The dinner menu changes seasonally, but if it’s there, try the octopus and gazpacho, the octopus rice and the roasted duck – and for a special treat order the tomahawk steak with two massive tiger prawns and a bottle of 2017 Cartuxa Evora Colheita Tinto. Vegan and vegetarian dishes are available but not extensive.

open image in gallery A Terra, is a relaxed, modern-looking bistro ( Octant Evora )

Facilities

There are five pools, two for families and three just for adults. The adults-only pools are quiet and perfectly placed for all-day sun cover, with plenty of large parasols and views stretching out over sun-blanched plains and bristling cork trees. There are factor 50 sun cream dispensers and charging points at the pools, which are a nice touch. The surrounding grounds are idyllic: walk through the kitchen gardens, alive with buzzing bees and twisting vines, then through to the farm, where sheep, dwarf goats and chickens are watched over by the ancient and adorable pony, Matilde. Beyond lie six hectares of stunning conserved reservoir to be explored, or simply observed with a packed lunch and a glass of wine from one of the hotel’s newly-built wooden gazebos. Back at the main site, possibly after a long walk in the afternoon sun, the spa facilities await, including an indoor pool, sauna, Turkish bath, and two treatment rooms.

Disability access

The hotel is designed for accessibility, featuring a fully wheelchair-accessible room. Boardwalks throughout the grounds ensure smooth navigation for wheelchairs and buggies.

Pet policy

For €50 a night, dogs can explore Evora’s vast grounds and enjoy a stay complete with a dog bed, feeding bowl, and biscuits.

open image in gallery There are six hectares of stunning conserved reservoir to be explored ( Octant Evora )

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check-out by midday (though there are options for flexibility).

Family-friendly?

Children are very welcome, with family rooms that can accommodate two adults, two children, and a cot. Extra beds or cots can also be arranged in any room upon request.

At a glance

Best thing: The reservoir really is a special place to explore.

Worst thing: Having to wait for a breakfast table on occasion.

Perfect for: Peace-seeking couples and families.

Not right for: Anyone looking for wild local nightlife.

Instagram from: Take a picnic down to the Perdiganito Reserve and capture the shimmering waters and busy pied flycatcher birds from the comfort of a shaded wooden deck.

Read more: Best cities and towns in Portugal to visit