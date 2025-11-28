Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Riviera Travel, Cunard, Hurtigruten and HX were among the big winners as the great and good of the cruise industry were celebrated at the Wave Awards this week.

The annual ceremony is described as the Oscars for the sector and honours cruise brands and their ships as well as travel agents who have spent the past year promoting sailings.

The event, organised by Real Response Media, publisher of travel titles World of Cruising and Cruise Trade News, was held at The Dorchester in London on Wednesday 26 November and The Independent was a media sponsor.

Judges from across the cruise industry analysed entries and compiled a shortlist for 45 awards, some of which were voted on by the public.

Comedian and actress Sally Phillips hosted the awards, while entertainment was provided by Virgin Voyages with singer and DJ Fleur East and Cunard’s The Bright Lights Society cabaret.

Riviera Travel topped the table for awards, winning the coveted Grand Prix accolade after picking up trophies for Best Initiative for Attracting New To Cruise, Best for Solo Travellers and Best Trade Sales Team.

Vicky Billing, Riviera Travel’s trade and partnerships director for the UK and Ireland, said: “Each award means so much but taking home the Best Trade Sales Team is something I’m especially proud of.”

There were seven consumer awards, voted for by readers of Cruise Trade News’ s sister publication World of Cruising.

Qatar won Favourite Cruise Destination, while Hays Travel took home the award for Favourite Cruise Travel Agent and content creator Jenni Fielding (Cruise Mummy) won Favourite Cruise Travel Influencer for the fourth year running.

She told The Independent: “I’m over the moon. It’s such an honour to be recognised in the Wave Awards, and I’m so grateful to everyone who voted for me as their favourite cruise content creator. The cruise community is full of incredible people, and winning this award feels really special.”

open image in gallery Winners were announced across 45 categories at The Wave Awards ( Cruise Trade News )

The Independent sponsored six awards, which saw Cunard win Favourite Luxury Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas win Favourite Ultra Luxury Cruise Line. Marella won Favourite Ocean Cruise Line, while Viking picked up the gong for Favourite River Cruise Line. Favourite Specialist Cruise Line went to Hurtigruten, while Seabourn won the award for Favourite Expedition Cruise Line.

Cunard managed to pick up a second award for Best For Enrichment, while Hurtigruten got another for Best Cuisine.

HX also did the double, winning Best Expedition and Best Sustainability initiative.

The awards also recognised what has been a busy year for ship launches. MSC Cruises, which launched MSC World America in April, won the gong for Best Ship Launch, beating Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Royal Caribbean didn’t go home empty handed though as it won industry-voted awards for Best Family Cruise Line and Best Ocean Cruise Line.

Will Payne, editor of Cruise Trade News, said: “The Wave Awards once again showcased the very best people, companies and destinations that make cruise holidays so special. It was a fantastic night at the Dorchester, and we’re incredibly proud to deliver the flagship awards event of the cruise world!

“With thousands of public votes in the consumer awards and an expert judging panel for the trade categories, taking home a Wave Award is a genuine achievement, and something winners should be incredibly proud of. Well done to everyone who secured a trophy, and to all those shortlisted in what was another exceptionally competitive year.

"And of course, a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors and partners for playing such a key role in the success of the 2025 Wave Awards.”

