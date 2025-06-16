Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suite may offer extra space and a touch of luxury on a cruise ship, but with its latest vessel, Regent Seven Seas has really pushed the boat out.

The luxury cruise brand has unveiled the largest suite at sea on board Seven Seas Prestige, which will launch in 2026.

Set across the front of the ship above the bridge, guests will get 9,000 square feet of space, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The suite will accommodate up to six people and will feature a more than 3,500-square-foot wraparound balcony.

Despite prices for the Skyview Regent Suite starting at £20,000 per night, the brand says it has already received high demand for bookings.

On entering, guests will be greeted by a grand foyer featuring sculptural leather wall elements and integrated lighting that leads to a reception area with a floating natural stone staircase and a private in-suite elevator.

The main level will centre around a formal dining area with a cosy library-style seating nook.

open image in gallery The Skyview Regent Suite has a cosy dining room that looks out to sea ( Regent Seven Seas )

A sleek ocean-facing bar will connect to a spacious living room with a bar cart and plush sofas.

open image in gallery Plush furnishings are a key feature of the Skyview Regent Suite’s lounge ( Regent Seven Seas )

On the same floor, there will be a second full guest suite, while the main suite will be based on the upper level and will include a seating area that transforms into a bedroom where a handcrafted bed by renowned Italian bedmaker Flou faces the sea for uninterrupted views.

open image in gallery The master bedroom in the SkyView Regent Suite has sweeping sea views ( Regent Seven Seas )

The spa-inspired main bathroom will offer twin vanities, a hand-carved floating tub, sauna, and a walk-in shower.

open image in gallery Passengers benefit from a large bathroom in the Skyview Regent Suite ( Regent Seven Seas )

There will also be a large walk-in wardrobe, complete with a central island and glass-front cabinets.

open image in gallery Get ready in the large walk-in closet aboard Seven Seas Prestige ( Regent Seven Seas )

When not relaxing or dining, guests can also make use of the private gym, yoga space and dedicated massage room.

open image in gallery Passengers can keep fit inside Skyview Regent Suite’s gym ( Regent Seven Seas )

And it’s not just the space guests will be paying for. Passengers will have access to a private dining venue for up to 12 people, located on Deck 11 between restaurants Chartreuse and Prime 7.

Skyview Regent Suite guests will also have a dedicated butler service and daily Serene Spa & Wellness treatments with priority access and a private fitness session included.

A private car with driver and guide will meet suite guests at every port of call, plus there is unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, personalised stationery and a curated pillow and linen menu.

And if all that’s not enough, passengers will also be welcomed with luxe extras including a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne and Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac, designer bath amenities, an aromatic suite fragrance collection, an in-suite caviar service, daily canapés and even a shoeshine service.

The 77,000-tonne, 822-capacity ship will make its maiden voyage from Barcelona to Miami on 13 December 2026, with itineraries scheduled until May 2027 to visit the Caribbean and Europe, including two transatlantic crossings. Fares start at £5,079 per person for a deluxe veranda suite. There are 12 suite categories to choose from on Seven Seas Prestige.

Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said: “At Regent, we are committed to setting new standards in ultra-luxury travel, and the Skyview Regent Suite is a true embodiment of that promise.

“This breathtaking two-level suite delivers the most exclusive and elevated experience at sea, complete with every imaginable luxury included in the voyage fare.”

