Swan Hellenic launches wine-themed cruise, including vineyard tastings and tours

Wine buffs are being offered plenty of chances to raise a glass to their favourite grapes on a cruise this year.

Swan Hellenic is the latest cruise line to launch a wine-themed sailing.

The cultural expedition-focused cruise brand has partnered with award-winning winemaker Champagne Castelnau for a nine-night Legacy of Wine: The Atlantic Voyage sailing from Lisbon to Portsmouth.

Departing from Portugal on 12 May aboard the 192-capacity SH Diana, the cruise focuses on old world wine culture, giving passengers the opportunity to explore the traditions and history of winemaking in locations such as Porto, Bilbao, Santander and Mont Saint-Michel.

Wine enthusiasts will join Master of Wine Keith Isaac for guided vineyard tours, tastings, and food pairings.

These include six onshore activities such as a Galician wine pairing and tasting menu in La Coruna, a private wine tasting at the Magalarte Vineyard in Bilbao and the chance to sample oysters and a local white wine in Saint-Malo.

Onboard, passengers will be able to enjoy tastings of Castelnau’s collection of cuvées include its range of brut and rose champagnes. There is also a northern Spain wine tasting and special pairings during meals.

Prices start from £6,380 per person, which includes meals and most drinks as well as onboard lectures, six selected onshore wine experiences, standard wifi, tips and port taxes.

Swan Hellenic is also offering a deal until 16 March that lets second passengers travel for half price.

For an even more intimate wine-themed itinerary, Variety Cruises offers a small-ship experience that caters for just 49 passengers aboard Panorama.

It has a seven-night Wine Cruises of Greece sailing that departs in September 2025, where passengers will meet winemakers and visit vineyards in hotspots such as Nemea, Santorini and Tinos to learn everything about Greek grapes.

Back on the ship, you can also enjoy paired wines with dinner. This cruise departs on 5 September 2025 and prices start from £4,130 per person.

A European river cruise is another great way to sample some of the best grapes on the continent.

Viking offers tastings and tours during an eight-day roundtrip voyage that explores France’s Bordeaux region. Prices start from £2,495 per person based on a 9 November departure.

Alternatively, Avalon Waterways has certified sommeliers onboard during wine-themed sailings including an itinerary where you can sample local wines along the Danube through Germany, Austria and Hungary. Prices start from £1,900 per person for its eight-day Danube Dreams for Wine Lovers sailing, departing on 10 November.

