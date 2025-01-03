Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Portsmouth International Port is preparing for a record year, with 94 cruise ships to set sail from the harbour in 2025 – including a debut for Ritz-Carlton’s latest luxury yacht.

The port has revealed its 2025 cruise schedule and said each sailing could provide a £1.5m boost to the local economy.

Regular cruise lines include Fred Olsen and Saga Cruises, with the former’s Borealis marking the first call of 2025 this Saturday (4 January), taking passengers on a voyage to the Caribbean.

This year will also mark a few maiden voyages.

Ritz-Carlton’s newest superyacht, Ilma, which launched in September 2024, will make her inaugural British Isles voyage from Portsmouth in July. It is sailing to Amsterdam via Liverpool, Dublin and Cobh, treating guests to a nine-night luxury sailing experience from £11,100 per person.

Silverseas, Swan Hellenic and Crystal Cruises will also sail from the port for the first time, while Viking Vela will make her first UK call in Portsmouth on 9 January.

The schedule features the return of Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady – which launched in Portsmouth in 2021 – as it sets sail in July, August and September.

The port said each cruise call can generate up to £1.5m for the city’s economy through passenger spend and berthing charges – as a local authority owned port, profit goes back into Portsmouth City Council.

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port, said: “2024 has been a great year for the port. Our new terminal has now welcomed more than 168,000 cruise passengers and we have worked hard to secure some long-term partnerships with our unique cruise offering. This was recognised when we were named Best Port at the Wave Awards for the second year in a row.”

Portsmouth International Port will also debut the UK’s first shore power system to provide cleaner energy for ships across multiple berths at the same time.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “The international port is a vital part of our city’s infrastructure and history, generating £9.2m in profit, which goes directly back into council services.

“I am delighted to see that 2025 will be another successful year for cruise at the port. Every year cruise calls increase, boosting local tourism and continuing to raise the profile of Portsmouth among global brands.

“The port is also making bold steps in sustainability with an aim to be emissions free by 2050, through ground-breaking shore power technology.”

