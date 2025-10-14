P&O Cruises flagship Britannia to homeport in Southampton for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

P&O Cruises flagship Britannia is set to be based in Southampton for first time for winter 2027 sailings.

Britannia, which celebrated its tenth anniversary this year, will homeport in the UK to operate roundtrip cruises around Europe and the Caribbean between October 2027 and the end of March 2028.

The itineraries are part of P&O Cruises new winter 2027 and spring 2028 programme across the fleet.

Guests can currently get a 10 per cent discount on select fares and third and fourth passengers sharing the same cabin sail free on some off-peak cruises of six nights or more when booked before 17 December 2025.

Britannia will be spending a full season in Southampton for the first time since it launched in 2015.

Popular features on the 3,647-capacity ship include the Glass House, one of the 13 bars and restaurants on board, and the Cookery Club, where guests can make dishes guided by professional chefs.

There are four swimming pools and top stage shows in the 936-seat theatre was well as live music and entertainment in the Limelight Lounge.

The first sailing departs on 29 October for a two-week cruise around mainland Spain, Madeira and the Canary Islands.

There are also short five-night sailings to Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as week-long voyages to northern Europe for stops in France and Germany.

Passengers could spend Christmas in the Canary Islands on a 14-night sailing departing on 21 December 2027 or head for guaranteed winter sun in the Caribbean for a 35-night cruise that departs on 4 January 2028.

The cruise line’s other ships will also be offering new sailings.

Ventura will embark on a new seven-night Scandinavia cruise exploring northern Europe’s cities and sea views, with New Year’s Eve 2027 celebrations in Southampton before sailing to Copenhagen, Oslo and Kristiansand.

Aurora is returning to South America for a 75-night Grand Tour in 2028, with calls in Brazil and Chile, while Arcadia will sail all four corners of the globe on its World Cruise 2028.

This will be one of P&O Cruises longest yet at 124 nights and features an East Asia leg, taking in Japanese destinations of Nagasaki and Tokyo.

