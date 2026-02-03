MSC Cruises reveals latest upgrades to Ocean Cay private Bahamas island including new family beach
A range of new features are being developed on Ocean Cay for 2027
Passengers can look forward to upgrades on MSC Cruises’ private Bahamas island Ocean Cay, including new dining venues, as well as adult-only and family areas.
Guests can already enjoy beach days and learn about MSC Cruises’ conservation efforts during stops at its Ocean Cay Marine Reserve during Caribbean sailings on ships such as MSC World America.
The island, which opened in 2019, is set to receive new facilities to enhance the guest experience along with an extended pier to allow two cruise ships from the fleet to call simultaneously.
There are a range of existing experiences available to guests across two miles of pristine beachfront.
These include swimming in the sea, seven bars, Seakers Food Court for casual dining and food trucks, as well as a range of activities from snorkelling to climbing the island’s lighthouse and seeing local wildlife.
There will be more on offer from late 2027.
MSC Cruises has already promised new wellness challenges and an augmented reality treasure hunt on the island.
Here is what else guests can expect on the revamped Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.
Dining venues
Four new dining experiences will be added to the island, meaning guests will be able to choose from a total of seven venues.
A signature specialty restaurant will be added alongside new buffets and food market options.
Seakers Cove Family Beach
Seakers Cove will receive an upgrade with a new kid’s playground, a splashpad, and ropes course with water elements.
The area will also feature ping-pong and foosball for the whole family to enjoy, along with fun-filled tournaments and interactive games.
Paradise Sands
Adults can escape the kids in their own exclusive retreat.
MSC Cruises said it will offer the chance to relax and soak up the sun in tranquillity by day before the space transforms into the perfect place to sip a cocktail at sunset.
More cabanas will also be introduced across the island.
Marine Conservation Experience
Beyond relaxing and exploring the island, guests can also discover more about MSC Cruises’ conservation efforts in the region.
The new MSC Foundation “Shifting Perspective” Experience will invite guests to explore marine conservation through immersive, hands-on experiences, from coral restoration and scientific discovery to interactive exploration of ocean ecosystems.
Work also continues on the development of a second private island destination adjacent to Ocean Cay.
The cruise line said this as-yet-unnamed island, known internally as Little Cay, will stay true to the ethos of Ocean Cay, offering an experience that connects guests to nature, pristine beaches, and the beauty of the ocean, plus luxury facilities and water features.
