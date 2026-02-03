Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers can look forward to upgrades on MSC Cruises’ private Bahamas island Ocean Cay, including new dining venues, as well as adult-only and family areas.

Guests can already enjoy beach days and learn about MSC Cruises’ conservation efforts during stops at its Ocean Cay Marine Reserve during Caribbean sailings on ships such as MSC World America.

The island, which opened in 2019, is set to receive new facilities to enhance the guest experience along with an extended pier to allow two cruise ships from the fleet to call simultaneously.

There are a range of existing experiences available to guests across two miles of pristine beachfront.

These include swimming in the sea, seven bars, Seakers Food Court for casual dining and food trucks, as well as a range of activities from snorkelling to climbing the island’s lighthouse and seeing local wildlife.

There will be more on offer from late 2027.

MSC Cruises has already promised new wellness challenges and an augmented reality treasure hunt on the island.

Here is what else guests can expect on the revamped Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

Dining venues

Four new dining experiences will be added to the island, meaning guests will be able to choose from a total of seven venues.

A signature specialty restaurant will be added alongside new buffets and food market options.

Seakers Cove Family Beach

open image in gallery Seakers Cove will welcome families from 2027 on Ocean Cay ( MSC Cruises )

Seakers Cove will receive an upgrade with a new kid’s playground, a splashpad, and ropes course with water elements.

The area will also feature ping-pong and foosball for the whole family to enjoy, along with fun-filled tournaments and interactive games.

Paradise Sands

open image in gallery Adults will get their own retreat on MSC's Ocean Cay ( MSC Cruises )

Adults can escape the kids in their own exclusive retreat.

MSC Cruises said it will offer the chance to relax and soak up the sun in tranquillity by day before the space transforms into the perfect place to sip a cocktail at sunset.

More cabanas will also be introduced across the island.

Marine Conservation Experience

open image in gallery MSC Cruises guests can discover more about the cruise line's conservation efforts on its private island ( Marc Shoffman )

Beyond relaxing and exploring the island, guests can also discover more about MSC Cruises’ conservation efforts in the region.

The new MSC Foundation “Shifting Perspective” Experience will invite guests to explore marine conservation through immersive, hands-on experiences, from coral restoration and scientific discovery to interactive exploration of ocean ecosystems.

Work also continues on the development of a second private island destination adjacent to Ocean Cay.

The cruise line said this as-yet-unnamed island, known internally as Little Cay, will stay true to the ethos of Ocean Cay, offering an experience that connects guests to nature, pristine beaches, and the beauty of the ocean, plus luxury facilities and water features.

