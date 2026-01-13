MSC Cruises is bringing Dirty Dancing to a third ship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers can have the time of their life while sailing around Alaska aboard MSC Poesia this summer after MSC Cruises announced it is bringing Dirty Dancing: In Concert to the vessel.

The live-to-film concert, which made its debut on MSC World America last year and is also available on MSC Virtuosa, will be performed aboard MSC Poesia from 11 May 2026.

Created by Lionsgate and GEA Live, the 90-minute show is performed in the onboard theatre and brings the classic 1980s’ film to life, featuring a live band and dancers, performing in sync with the beloved movie.

It coincides with the cruise line’s first sailings in Alaska.

MSC Cruises’ inaugural season in Alaska offers seven-night sailings to picturesque destinations including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Hoonah, Tracy Arm, Juneau and Victoria.

Read more: The best MSC Cruises ships and sailings

Guests can watch matinee showings on sea days or on select evenings while travelling to destinations in Alaska and Canada from the ship’s homeport in Seattle.

Passengers will be able to enjoy the show as well as themed parties and expert talks on a revamped ship.

MSC Poesia is entering dry dock next month to be refurbished ahead of the sailings.

The cruise line’s upmarket MSC Yacht Club area is set to be added to the vessel, as well as two specialty restaurants, Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar.

The show is also being performed aboard MSC World America during sailings out of Miami this year and aboard MSC Virtuosa on summer itineraries out of Southampton before the ship heads to the Caribbean.

Steve Leatham, vice president of entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “We are thrilled to have Dirty Dancing: In Concert on board MSC Poesia for MSC Cruise’s first ever sailings to Alaska this summer season.

“Following the incredible response we have seen since the launch on MSC World America and MSC Virtuosa, we’re excited to be able to offer it on more of our ships for our guests to enjoy this truly one-of-a-kind experience at sea.”

Read more: The best cruise deals for 2026