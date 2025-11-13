La Casa de la Playa, Riviera Maya hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Romance and creature comforts merge at this ultra-luxury, all-inclusive boutique hotel in the turquoise shores of Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

Location

Set on the shores of the Riviera Maya, La Casa de la Playa is located within Xcaret, a complex that houses several of Grupo Xcaret’s attractions and hotels. Its neighbors are the group’s two sprawling, all-inclusive resorts (the family-friendly Hotel Xcaret Mexico and the adults-only Hotel Xcaret Arte), as well as three of the group’s seven theme parks. Parque Xcaret invites guests to immerse themselves in the richness of Mexican nature and culture, Xplor offers adrenaline-fuelled experiences like ziplining, and Xenses provides an eclectic selection of activities to stimulate the senses. The location proves convenient, as La Casa de la Playa’s All-Fun Inclusive rate means guests have access to all of the group’s theme parks, as well as the dining outlets at Hotel Xcaret Arte and Hotel Xcaret Mexico.

With a tranquil private beach and view of Cozumel on the horizon, La Casa de la Playa offers an idyllic position in the Mexican Caribbean, offering inspiring postcards of clear waters and blue skies. About an hour’s drive away from Cancun International Airport, it is easily accessible for domestic and international travellers alike.

The vibe

open image in gallery Each suite boasts a private terrace with a plunge pool ( La Casa de la Playa )

The Riviera Maya can be many things: a family-friendly favourite, a party hotspot and a wellness escape. At La Casa de la Playa, it’s a natural sanctuary, perfect for romantic getaways and hedonistic enjoyment. Designed by Mexican architect David Quintana, the hotel is sleek and modern, yet lined with whimsical details that celebrate Mexican popular art – from fish-shaped pottery in the lobby to surreal creatures greeting you from the shelves of restaurant Tuch de Luna .

With 63 large and well-distributed suites, the hotel feels spacious and intimate at the same time, granting guests – mostly couples – the perfect balance between privacy and interaction. Its ultra-exclusive concept means no outside guests can access any of the restaurants or public areas. There’s a focus on ensuring guests feel right at home throughout their stay, honouring the hotel's name: the beach house.

Service

Warm, attentive service is a staple at La Casa de la Playa. As soon as I checked in, I was introduced to one of two assigned butlers: one for the daytime shift, the other for the evening. I was invited to join a WhatsApp group with them – a quick, easy way to chat about everything from dinner reservations to airport pick-up times.

The friendly approach continued throughout my stay. From pool servers to spa attendants and housekeeping staff smiling in the hallways, the team at La Casa de la Playa seem intent on making you feel welcome and content.

Bed and bath

It’s safe to say that La Casa de la Playa’s suites are among the most impressive I’ve seen. High ceilings and full-size windows grant a feeling of spacious serenity, placing you in front of the Caribbean’s stunning blue. Each suite boasts a private terrace with a plunge pool, as well as a large outdoor hot tub that is best enjoyed at sunset. Cloud-like king-size beds guarantee restful nights, with electric outlets and room controls placed conveniently on the sides – there’s no need to get up to adjust the air conditioning, just close the drapes, or turn off the light.

open image in gallery You’ll find king-size beds in La Casa de la Playa suites ( La Casa de la Playa )

Mexican art is present across the room, with eye-catching art pieces like a Wixárika bead-covered winged heart sculpture and brightly colored textiles from Yucatán bringing the space to life. The pièce de resistance: a water tank inhabited by tiny jellyfish. These creatures are not just here for aesthetic reasons – they are part of Xcaret’s conservation programme and are sustained by an impressive pipe system that connects each tank to the Jellyfish Lab.

The well-stocked minibar offers more than your basic beers and sodas. Snack your way through delightful Mexican treats created specifically for Xcaret, including addictive corn churritos and sweets. Single-use plastics are avoided with chic Casa de la Playa stainless steel water bottles and refillable glass bottles. Bath amenities also speak of the region’s bounty and the resort’s commitment to sustainability – I’m still dreaming of the honey shampoo and mint conditioner.

Food and drink

Eating and drinking are a great part of the fun you’ll have at La Casa de la Playa. A lineup of star chefs and sommeliers brings talent and creativity to every bite. Renowned Mexican chef Martha Ortiz is in charge of the charming Tuch de Luna, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner – don’t miss the fluffy pastries in the morning. Legendary Spanish chef Andoni Luis Aduriz designed the XAL restaurant, as his first foray outside Spain and a tribute to the Manila galleon, which sailed the first commercial route between the Philippines, Spain, and Mexico. The whimsical tasting menu honours the three countries’ culinary cultures with imaginative and tasty bites that, nonetheless, tend to be on the smaller side.

The third restaurant (and my personal favourite) is actually a double concept: Lumbre, showcasing the bold, fire-kissed flavors of Northern Mexico, and Centli, featuring a corn-based menu inspired by the country’s southeastern region. Helmed by the Monterrey-born Rivera-Río brothers, the concept changes each night and delivers consistently excellent results. The airy lobby bar, open 24/7, is ideal for a tequila nightcap or a sunset wine tasting.

open image in gallery The Tuch de Luna restaurant opens for three meals a day ( La Casa de la Playa )

Other tasty experiences come in the form of La Bodega, a 24-hour agave bar, stocked with various tequila and mezcal bottles you are welcome to pour for yourself, as well as Chocolatería, an enchanting space dedicated to all things cacao – from refined bonbons to Mexican childhood favourites. Cava, the wine cellar, is curated by top Mexican sommelier Sandra Fernández and boasts a selection of Mexican and European labels that cater to every taste. Grab your favourite and enjoy it in the comfort of your terrace. If you get hungry during your private wine tasting (or at any other moment of the day), the varied in-room dining menu offers beautifully presented favourites like tortilla soup and shrimp caesar salad, plus a selection by chef Martha Ortiz.

Facilities

There’s no lack of amenities or excuses to enjoy at La Casa de la Playa. The hotel’s main public area – and most Instagrammable spot – stands around its infinity pool, a gorgeous rectangular body of water that seems to float over the Caribbean. Surrounded by comfortable lounge beds and complemented by a swim-up bar, it’s as welcoming as the tranquil private beach below it – and equipped with lounge chairs and umbrellas for a slow day under the sun. Should you need some indoor time to read, relax, or perhaps take a call, head to the colourful, comfy library, lined with art books and boasting a small fridge stocked with cold drinks.

open image in gallery Guests can access a tranquil private beach ( La Casa de la Playa )

Staying active feels easy at the spacious and well-equipped gym, featuring Technogym cardio machines, Peloton bikes, weights, and yoga mats. Head to the pleasant outdoor area to unwind and hydrate after your workout. If total relaxation is what you’re looking for, don’t skip a visit to Muluk Spa. Make time for one of the indulgent massages and treatments – at an additional cost – or book an hour at the Hydrotherapy Circuit, featuring hot and cold features and ending in a delightful jet pool.

As part of your All-Fun-Inclusive rate, you can access Xcaret’s seven theme parks, all bookable before or during your trip. Should you want a chic souvenir from your stay, head to Cuarto de las Maravillas, a charming boutique with a selection of modern Mexican clothes, accessories, and home goods curated by fashion designer Carla Fernández.

Disability access

The resort features elevators to access every level, as well as ramps that connect its different areas.

Pet Policy

Yes, pets are welcome at the resort, as long as they weigh less than 5kg (except for service pets). You will be charged $150 per pet.

Check in/check out

Check in is at 3pm; check out is at 12pm.

Family friendly?

No. La Casa de la Playa is an adults-only resort.

At a glance

open image in gallery La Casa de la Playa has an infinity pool and swim-up bar ( La Casa de la Playa )

Best thing: The all-inclusive rate allows for a truly luxurious and stress-free getaway.

Worst thing: In spite of all its environmental efforts, I was disappointed not to have the option to reuse my towels.

Right for: Couples looking for a romantic getaway.

Not right for: Large groups.

Instagram from: The iconic infinity pool that hovers over the sea.

Address: Carretera Chetumal-Puerto Juárez Km. 282 L23-2 Colonia Rancho Xcaret 77710, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

Phone: +52 800 009 7567

Website: Lacasadelaplaya.com

