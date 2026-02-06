Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This luxury Balinese sanctuary with views of the Indian Ocean offers an authentic experience of wellness-centric travel that will keep people coming back

Location

Located on a sweeping bluff above Dreamland Beach in southern Bali, this Jumeirah hotel is a luxury wellness destination that leans into the island’s spiritual rhythms.

Strung along Uluwatu’s rugged southern coast, the resort enjoys one of Bali’s most coveted vantage points. The drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport is around 45 minutes, but it’s worth every minute as the landscape unfurls from busy traffic to ocean views. The best way to reach the resort is by taxi but transfers via the hotel can be arranged in advance if you prefer not to wait around.

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Bali, from stays with personal butlers to palatial villas

The vibe

Jumeirah Bali is a sprawling property comprising luxury villas, restaurants, the Talise spa, areas for quiet reflection and plenty of pools and viewpoints. The location is spectacular, the villas are generously sized, the dining options impressive and the wellbeing offering genuinely soulful.

open image in gallery The property is located on one of Bali's best beaches with a private section for guests to enjoy ( Jumeirah )

The entire resort draws inspiration from Balinese history, built in the image of the Javanese-Hindu water palaces of the 14th-century. Lush gardens and faux temple ruins celebrate nature and solemnity in a way that feels authentic to the island. It’s possibly the best example of Jumeirah’s dedication to honouring the culture of each of its hotel’s locations.

Service

Staff are friendly, professional and genuinely invested in making your stay smooth and memorable.

The property is sprawling so golf buggies can take a little while to arrive, up to 10 minutes. When your ride does arrive staff are nothing but charming.

Little touches such as a traditional Balinese Tridatu bracelet in your welcome pack and a Whatsapp concierge are thoughtful, and the evening turn-down service is welcome given the floor-to ceiling windows and their huge curtains.

Bed and bath

Jumeirah Bali’s accommodation is as luxurious as you’d expect from the brand. There are 120-plus villas, which sprawl across tropical gardens and cliff edges, each with their own private pool, terrace and generous living space.

Interiors blend minimalist elegance with Balinese touches – think dark wood furniture paired with soft linens.

Bathrooms are spa-like sanctuaries, often anchored by freestanding tubs that invite long soaks after a day in the sun.

Privacy is a priority here; even the most standard villa feels like your own clifftop retreat and the pools – which are big enough to swim a small lap in – are hidden from the view of surrounding paths.

The villas vary in size and some come with multiple family areas, terraces and bathrooms, along with a kitchenette.

open image in gallery The villas are modern and spacious ( Jumeirah )

Read more: The best family-friendly hotels in Bali, from humble homestays to action-packed resorts

Food and drink

Dining at Jumeirah Bali is as much about the setting as the food. Akasa, the resort’s flagship clifftop grill, serves flame-grilled meats and seafood dishes such as gojuchang miso black cod, banana leaf seabass and wagu bone marrow alongside an impressive wine list. There is also a dedicated vegan and vegetarian menu, with dishes such as Szechuan Eggplant Salad.

Watching the sunset from here is highly recommended. It’s social, buzzy and undeniably Instagram-worthy. Maja Sunset Lounge also offers stunning views and is the spot for a quiet afternoon tea or romantic cocktail.

Segaran Dining Terrace, overlooking the coast, leans into Southeast Asian and Mediterranean flavours in a more laid-back yet still refined setting. Dishes are a mix of Indonesian classics like short rib Iga Sapi Panggang and Nasi Goreng with seafood, sushi and sourdough pizza.

Special offerings from beachside BBQs to themed dinner evenings with traditional dancing and fire performances ensure that meals feel like events.

Breakfast at the terrace is a chilled-out affair with soothing sea views, live Gamelan music, an extensive healthy buffet and a la carte menu.

You can choose from your usual eggs and coffee, or opt for a traditional Javanese breakfast and one of the freshly-squeezed juices of the day instead.

open image in gallery Two restaurants, tea services and a cocktail lounge with views of the sea provide plenty of choice for diners ( Jumeirah )

Facilities

The wellness programme here is robust. Talise Spa offers a serene sanctuary that boasts Bali’s only traditional Turkish hammam, alongside Balinese and holistic treatments designed to relieve tension and restore balance. There’s a sauna and steam rooms, plus you can book into wellness experiences such as sound baths, meditation sessions, and yoga classes.

Three infinity pools seem to float toward the sea, and there’s direct access to a swimmable beach below – a rare luxury on this stretch of coast. There’s a well-equipped gym, and family travellers will appreciate the Peafowl Kids’ Club with activities such as tennis and cooking classes.

You can take part in tea ceremonies and spiritual offerings at the resort if you prefer to experience Balinese culture in its confines rather than in frenetic Ubud, which is a popular wellness destination, but a decidedly more hectic one.

open image in gallery The Talise spa offers authentic healing traditions inspired by Negara Kertagama ( Jumeirah )

Read more: The best beach hotels in Bali – where to stay near Nusa Dua, Seminyak and more

Accessibility

All villas are all single storey, and there are wheelchair accessible bathrooms. There are sign language-capable staff and visual alarms in the hallways. Golf buggies can be called for transportation.

Pet policy

The property does not allow pets.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is at 3pm, check-out is at 12pm.

Family friendly?

Although the atmosphere is peaceful, children are welcome. The private villas and the beach are child-friendly and there are children’s menus at the restaurants. The Peafowl kids club offers a daily schedule of activities, a play centre and attentive staff.

At a glance

Best thing: The private, peaceful atmosphere.

Perfect for: Couples and families seeking mindful luxury.

Not right for: Those who want to be in the busy mix of Bali’s cities.

Instagram from: The terrace at Akasa at sunset.

Address: Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. New Kuta Beach, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Website: jumeirah.com

Phone: +62 361 2015000

Read more: The best hotels in Bali for wellness breaks to rural escapes

Emilie was a guest of Jumeirah Bali