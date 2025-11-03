Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most of the world’s luxury hotel brands have a presence in Bali. And you can be sure that the few that don’t, wish they had. The Balinese islanders (of all religions) are famous for their undaunted spirit of hospitality – gracious and welcoming even in the face of occasionally less-than-gracious guests.

This is true at all levels of the the Balinese tourism industry and, whether you’re greeted with a garland or a grin, there’s a sense of heartfelt welcome here that’s always genuine.

You can choose between sprawling Indian Ocean resorts, opulent altars of indulgence overlooking rioting jungle valleys or gorgeously designed wellness retreats that are organically sculpted from volcanic stone and arching bamboo. Wherever you stay though, be sure to take an opportunity to experience Bali’s unique traditional lifestyle: this is where the island’s true riches are found.

One thing that Bali’s finest luxury hotels have in common is the way they pay homage to rich island culture through design. After two decades of writing and researching here I’m still fascinated by enduring spiritual traditions, rituals and beliefs that remain woven into everyday life even today. I came to know some of the otherworldly cast of characters on the island more intimately during research for my 2023 novel Driftwood Chandeliers, which explored the nocturnal world of the hantu (ghosts) and leyak (witches) that haunt Balinese beaches. Mark Eveleigh

Best luxury hotels in Bali

At a glance

1. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay hotel

open image in gallery The Four Seasons Resort feels like a peaceful Balinese village ( Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay )

There are few places on the planet where you find yourself soaking up tropical bliss amid such serenity, just 15 minutes after leaving an international airport. The Four Seasons Resort is tucked into the southern curve of the sweeping Jimbaran Bay (with the airport far off at the opposite end). The resort is designed so that as you move around – usually by a chauffeur-driven golf-cart given the size – you feel that you’re in an immense, yet blissfully peaceful, Balinese village. There’s a sense of timelessness to this three-decade-old resort, yet the spacious suites with their private gardens remain immaculate and the Four Seasons service is polished, even in comparison with typically high five-star Balinese standards.

Address: Jimbaran Bay, Jimbaran, South Kuta, Bali

2. The St Regis Bali Resort hotel

open image in gallery The St Regis Bali Resort has several lagoon pools ( Marriott International )

Offering everything you could ask for from a five-star Nusa Dua address, St Regis has become known as the go-to holiday choice for Arab sheikhs, celebrities and movie stars. Escaping all stuffiness, it’s also a favourite with lesser mortals thanks to endless facilities, including several vast lagoon pools, a 24-hour gym and the wonderful Iridium Spa, featuring Aqua-Vitale water therapy with 11 different jet stations. The resort is right on the beach front and half a mile from the Bali National Golf Club and, with six restaurants and bars, most guests seem to find little reason to ever leave.

Address: Kawasan, Nusa Dua, South Kuta, Badung, Bali

3. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve hotel

open image in gallery Guests are appointed butlers at Mandapa ( Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company )

This premium-level property with terraced rice paddies at its heart is surely one of the world’s most photogenic resorts. Service is flawless with guests being appointed their own personal butler – known here as a patih (traditional servant to a king). Even the entry-level suites are spacious, inspired by Balinese culture and sumptuous to the point of being majestic. In Sanskrit a mandapa means a temple’s pavilion, and at this Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the quiet, almost monastic calm of the 60 sumptuous suites (many with private pools) compliments a location overlooking Ubud’s sacred Ayung Valley.

Address: Jalan Raya Kedewatan, Banjar, Kedewatan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali

4. Bvlgari Resort Bali hotel

open image in gallery You will find 59 private villas at Bvlgari Resort Bali ( Bvlgari Hotels )

Bvlgari’s Bali resort, seemingly levitating across the famous Uluwatu cliffs, does ample justice to a brand name that carries weight in the realm of luxury accommodation. The 59 secluded villas appear to be organically carved out of the black volcanic bedrock of the Bukit Peninsula. A novel experience for guests comes with Bvlgari’s private funicular which carries you 160 metres down to the secluded little beach at the foot of the cliff. The unforgettable four-course tasting menu at Niko Romito’s Il Ristorante might be reason enough to book in here and there are enough on-site activities and facilities that you’re likely to abandon all plans to explore more widely.

Address: Jalan Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu, Badung, Bali.

5. AYANA Resort Bali hotel

open image in gallery AYANA is decorated with Balinese inspiration ( AYANA Resort Bali )

Stretching nearly half a mile across the Bukit Peninsula clifftop, Ayana Resort ticks just about every luxury hotel box imaginable. There are actually four resorts rolled into one (for a total of almost 1,000 rooms) with a dizzying array of facilities: an 18-hole putting course; iconic Rock Bar nightspot; 14 swimming pools; 29 stylish food and beverage outlets. You’ll need a map – or, better yet, just ask your butler to hail a chauffeured golf cart. Despite the size, there’s a distinct Balinese charm in the suites that makes it easy to feel at home.

Address: Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung, Bali

6. Raffles Bali hotel

open image in gallery The ocean-facing villas at Raffles Bali are among the biggest on the island ( Raffles Bali )

Fans of the iconic Raffles Singapore had eagerly awaited the brand’s arrival across the Java Sea. The location of the resort (opened in 2021) is nothing short of idyllic, in a secluded valley (although it’s hard to believe one still exists on the rapidly developing Bukit Peninsula) and with uninhibited ocean vistas from each suite. The ocean-facing villas with private pools and tropical gardens are among the biggest and most palatial on the island. Raffles’ signature Writers’ Bar is a highlight, of course, as is the small limestone ‘meditation cave’ which can be reserved for romantic dinners. Just ask your private butler.

Address: Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali

7. Amandari hotel

open image in gallery Amandari’s infinity pool remains the centrepiece of the hotel ( Aman Resorts )

The pioneer of high-end tourism in Ubud and still, after thirty years, one of the most prestigious addresses in the area. The curvaceous infinity pool, which set designer benchmarks back in the 1980s, is still the centrepiece, and you’ll find all the five-star facilities you’d expect (including a floodlit tennis court). Traditional fabrics and decor lend the property a boutique charm that’s sometimes missing from more modern properties which have tried so hard to emulate this Grand Dame of Ayung Valley. The hand-carved Terrace Bar is the place for sundowner cocktails – check out the Bartender’s Special, which changes daily – while the main event at the restaurant is the Ngejot dinner, a feast of Balinese specialities.

Address: Jalan Raya Kedewatan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali

Price: From £805

Book now

8. Fivelements Retreat hotel

open image in gallery For a luxury wellness retreat, look no further than Fivelements ( Fivelements Retreat )

Located in a peaceful rural village less than five miles from the centre of Ubud, Fivelements is arguably Bali’s most idyllic (and most luxurious) wellness retreat. Whether you come here for morning yoga and daily exercise, for an intensive detox, or simply for a lazy getaway, this property offers the sort of pampering that leaves you feeling rejuvenated. The dreamy riverside bamboo and thatch bungalows, with romantic outdoor hot tubs, are the stars of the show here –but many loyal return guests are also drawn to the healthy, beautifully presented meals that are served at the resort’s Sakti Dining Room.

Address: Mambal, Abiansemal (near Ubud), Badung, Bali

9. Alila Ubud hotel

open image in gallery Rooms at Alila are luxury jungle hideaways ( Alila Ubud )

The star of the show at Alila’s Ubud property is the mirror-like infinity pool. Showcased in thousands of Instagram feeds, it slices like a jade blade across the jungle ridge above Ayung Valley. Alila Ubud is a luxury haven that – despite its proximity to Ubud town (20 minutes away) – feels every bit the jungle hideaway. And an extremely luxurious jungle hideaway it is. The troop of resident macaques add to that feeling, often swinging by the Cabana Lounge when complimentary high tea is served. Typical of an Alila property, the spa is first rate and the suites are cool and chic without veering into spartan minimalism.

Address: Melinggih Kelod, Ubud, Gianyar Regency, Bali 80572, Indonesia

10. Viceroy Bali hotel

open image in gallery Viceroy has 40 secluded pool suites ( Viceroy )

Viceroy breaks with Ubud luxury tradition somewhat by turning its back on the Ayung Valley and gazing lovingly instead over the similarly jungle-cloaked (but lesser known) Petanu River – celebrated locally as ‘Valley of the Kings’. Viceroy is something of a low-key secret spot for high-fliers, although the helipad near reception has welcomed Kim Kardashian and Julia Roberts. The 40 pool suites are vast and facilities are spectacular (including one of the few gyms designed with an integrated squash court). Foodies are drawn to Apéritif – one of Asia’s most celebrated fine-dining spots – and the speakeasy-style Pinstripe Bar, which could qualify as the most appealing cocktail bar on the entire island.

Address: Br. Nagi, Jl. Lanyahan, Petulu, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Mark Eveleigh has written about Indonesia for some of the world’s most prestigious media, including BBC Wildlife, CNN Travel, National Geographic Traveller and, of course, The Independent. His 2022 travel book Kopi Dulu (which means ‘Coffee First’), describing a 15,000km journey across the archipelago, was first published by Penguin Random House. When picking which hotels to include, he considers his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

Indonesia uses the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR).

When is the best time of year to visit?

Bali’s weather is best during the dry season, which is a similar time to the European summer and Australian winter. Yet visiting at this time also brings hordes of crowds. Shoulder seasons – April to May and September to October – are a better choice. If you are not used to high levels of humidity, avoid the wet season peak in January and February.

What area of Bali is best to stay in?

Some of the best places to visit include Ubud for its rice terraces, temples and rainforests and Canggu, a more party-focused coastal town known for surfing and a vibrant nightlife.

Divers will love a trip to Tulamben due to the wreck of a Second World War American cargo ship, while Nusa Dua is a more laidback, luxury destination.