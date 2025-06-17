The Temple House, Chengdu, China, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This luxurious city-centre urban retreat combines traditional Chinese style with modern minimalism, and excels in both wellness and fine dining

Location

Backing onto one of the best luxury shopping complexes in the Jinjiang district of Chengdu, The Temple House hotel (part of The House Collective) is centrally located and a great base for exploring this vibrant city. A few hundred feet from the hotel are the boutiques that draw shoppers from across China and beyond, including the Gucci boutique which attracts the world’s third-highest sales, and a traditional house transformed into a Louis Vuitton shop and café, plus mega shopping centres and social media-famous cafés. The hotel blends ancient Chinese traditionalism with ultra modernity.

open image in gallery Chengdu is a mixture of old and new ( Samuel Mathewson )

The vibe

Through a restored siheyuan courtyard, originally built during the Qing dynasty and lit up by lanterns that hang from a towering tree, the reception area has a library on one side and exudes a peaceful atmosphere. This is carried through into the spa and Mi Xun Teahouse, the Michelin-starred and Michelin Green-starred vegetarian restaurant. There are several more buildings that make up the hotel with the guest rooms and suites in super modern tower blocks and decorated in a contemporary, minimalist style with modern art on the walls, in contrast to the old Chinese part of the hotel.

open image in gallery The beautiful old courtyards of Temple House ( Samuel Mathewson )

The service

Young, friendly, English-speaking staff greet guests at reception and cheerfully help with luggage, delivering suitcases to rooms. The food service is also friendly and casual, with a warm, familiar demeanour that feels like you are chatting with old friends. Our server at the onsite cocktail bar recalled our names and was happy to recommend cocktails.

Read more: How to take advantage of visa-free travel to China

Bed and bath

Rooms are luxurious with minimalist, modern decor and contrasting black, white and wooden accents. The rooms look out across the metropolis of Chengdu, with a view of tower blocks, bright lights and temples, which is dazzling especially at night through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Black-walled bathrooms are kitted out with Bamford toiletries to be enjoyed under the walk-in waterfall showers or whilst soaking in the free-standing tub. The minibar has complimentary snacks and soft drinks, plus affordable bottles of wine. The bedroom is meditatively simple in its decor – think crisp white sheets on extra-large beds – although we won’t judge you for simply channel-surfing on the flat screen TV.

open image in gallery Temple House rooms are modern with minimalist design ( Samuel Mathewson )

Food and drink

The Mi Xun Teahouse holds a Michelin Green Star for sustainability. The vegetarian restaurant has inventive set menus at affordable prices with dishes such as meaty kung pao mushrooms, spicy Sichuan lotus root and dishes that won’t make you miss the lack of meat on the menu. Tea is a big feature too, with refreshing and uplifting teas to accompany all courses.

Tivano is an Italian restaurant that holds regular guest pop-up dinners. The menu includes inventive and homely pasta, pizza and much more, along with an extensive curated wine and cocktails list. The atmosphere is convivial, with friendly wait staff, plenty of drinks and even a room for kids to play so the adults can enjoy home-cooked Italian classics.

Read more: Shanghai city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in China’s gleaming metropolis

Jing bar is a Jazz-age inspired drinking den serving up a menu of classic and creative cocktails and tipples, from a Singapore sling to a Sichuan mule. DJs keep the vibe ticking over in this stylish retro speakeasy.

Elsewhere, breakfast is served in the Temple Café with Chinese and Western options, all washed down with great coffee.

open image in gallery Mi Xun Teahouse is a romantic Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant ( Samuel Mathewson )

Facilities

After a workout in the modern gym on the Technogym machines, turn up the temperature in the sauna and steam rooms. The 25-metre subterranean pool is atmospheric with amazing skylights reminiscent of ripples when a stone is dropped in water. Walk through a secretive old courtyard with welcoming alcoves to relax in after a treatment at the Mi Xun Spa. Choose from a range of massages and treatments, such as facials, plus the signature bamboo massage, which uses bamboo canes to provide a targeted and relaxing treatment. Guests can select the scent of their massage oil depending on their mood, whether seeking deep relaxation or a more invigorating experience. Finish up with a tea from the Mi Xun Teahouse.

open image in gallery The tranquil spa and courtyard is a lovely spot for a cup of tea ( Samuel Mathewson )

Disability access

Public areas are wheelchair accessible, as are some rooms.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 2pm; check out by 12 noon.

Family-friendly?

There is a sophisticated feeling to the hotel, but families are welcome. The Italian restaurant has a child-friendly play area.

At a glance

Best thing: The library in the old courtyard.

Perfect for: City explorers looking for the perfect, serene base.

Not right for: Old-school luxury – this hotel embraces minimalism

Instagram from: The stylish cocktail bar.

Address: Jinjiang District, Chengdu, China, 610023

Website:thehousecollective.com/en/the-temple-house

Read more: Best luxury UK hotels: Where to stay for great food, family adventures and spa retreats