The Peninsula, Beijing hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Location

Situated in the very heart of Beijing, the Peninsula Bejing is well positioned for exploring the capital with historical attractions nearby including Tiananmen Square and the National Museum of China. Step out onto streets brimming with life, from tea shops, temples and Peking duck restaurants, to towering shopping malls and luxury boutiques – and not forgetting the Forbidden City. North of Beijing is a stretch of the Great Wall of China, making this hotel an ideal place to stay while visiting one of the new seven wonders of the world.

open image in gallery The Forbidden City (left) and the Great Wall of China (right) ( Samuel Mathewson )

The vibe

A palatial white marble lobby trimmed with gold, six grand columns, and a sweeping staircase make for an imposing entrance, but a warm welcome from staff accompanies the grandeur. Luxury designer boutiques flank the vast room, which has a rotating display of seasonal flowers and plants. Opulent materials such as jade, mahogany and bronze can be found across the hotel, with Chinese symbolism and feng shui traditions embedded throughout The Peninsula’s design, including hexagonal motifs woven into tiles and carpets to symbolise completeness, while phoenix carvings represent union and harmony.

open image in gallery Symbolic artwork and the grand lobby of the hotel ( Samuel Mathewson )

The service

Much like its London counterpart, the flawless service creates a seamless stay for guests. The staff are simultaneously quiet and discrete while being on hand and pre-empting needs to create a sense that guests are in safe hands for a relaxing stay. Luggage is whisked away upon arrival, check-in takes place in the comfort of your room and our server at breakfast even remembered our coffee order on our second morning.

Read more: The country finally opening up to the world for travel again

Bed and bath

Rooms are refined and elegant with sophisticated decor, huge beds and TV screens tastefully hidden away. Browse books on local history or admire traditional Chinese decorative boxes and screens, with a nod to this remarkable culture. Decor is pared back with neutral tones and luxurious textures, while vases of fresh flowers sit on bedside tables. Tech is forward-thinking, with blackout blinds opening and closing and mood lighting engineered via the bedside screens. Larger suites even have plush cinema rooms with films to rent.

Bathrooms are a masterclass in relaxation with oversized tubs and a special “spa mode” that dims the lights and plays calming music. Walk-in waterfall showers come stocked with The Peninsula’s branded bath products that are created in collaboration with local fragrance artisans.

Dressing areas confine suitcases to a dedicated space, rather than splaying them all over your sleeping or living area.

open image in gallery The rooms at The Peninsula are elegant and understated ( Samuel Mathewson )

Food and drink

Afternoon tea and breakfast are both held in the Lobby at the heart of the hotel, with grand ceilings above and a view of the Chanel boutique to enjoy while you tuck into your eggs Benedict and champagne.

There are two restaurants in the hotel. Jing, a Michelin-starred French restaurant, includes a chef’s table experience room and private wine cellar for rare champagne and fine wine pairings. The dinner menu incorporates multiple courses with dishes like langoustine tartar with eight year old caviar, smoky charcoal grilled lobster and meltingly soft wagyu beef, plus the chef’s signature basque cheesecake.

Huang Ting is the Cantonese style restaurant with moody wooden features, fascinating art pieces and a fish pond – for fortune to flow – as you enjoy dim sum, fish with spicy peppercorns, Cantonese roast duck and stir fried prawns. Servers are on hand to recommend the perfect Chinese tea to pair with each course.

Read more: How to secure a China travel visa as new rules allow longer stays

open image in gallery Breakfast in the Lobby and roast duck at Huang Ting restaurant ( Samuel Mathewson )

Facilities

The spa is candlelit and calming scents greet guests on arrival. The Asian style tea room is perfect for a soothing cup of tea, pre or post-treatment. Treatments and wellness activities at the spa include the ancient practice of sound meditation using a singing bowl, massages utilising botanical skin oils and deep tissue massages. Hot stone and back exfoliation massages are also available. Treatment rooms are equipped with waterfall showers and jacuzzi baths. There is a spacious, well-equipped gym for workouts, plus an 18 metre pool.

The Peninsula Academy is a collection of luxury experiences organised by the team. Working with third-party tour guides and attractions, these experiences are tailor-made for Peninsula guests. Visit the Great Wall of China in one of the Peninsula cars where a tour guide will accompany you on a walk before enjoying a luxury private brunch. Alternatively, experience Beijing’s distinctive hutongs, or alleyways, with a guided tour of the old streets followed by a private afternoon tea on a boat.

Read more: China travel guide: Everything you need to know

open image in gallery Experience old Beijing with a tour of the hutongs as part of the Peninsula Academy ( Samuel Mathewson )

Accessibility

The hotel is fully accessible with rooms suitable for wheelchairs.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 2pm; check out by 12pm. ‘Peninsula Time’ allows guests to check in as early as 6am and as late as 10pm on day of departure for no extra charge, but this needs to be agreed in advance – check at time of booking with the hotel.

Family friendly?

Yes, children and families are welcomed. Babysitting services are available for guests, but advance notice of 24 hours must be given.

At a glance

Best thing: Drinking tea in the bath with spa mode on.

Perfect for: A luxury base for exploring ancient Beijing.

Not right for: Backpackers on a budget.

Instagram from: The bedroom window overlooking the bustling city below.

Address: 8 Goldfish Lane, Wangfujing, Beijing 100006

Phone: +86 10 8516 2888

Website: peninsula.com

Read more: I’m the concierge at the real White Lotus hotel – this is how our guests really spend their time