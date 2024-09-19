There comes a time when more experienced punters want to venture further into the world of betting, and that is when they’ll begin to come across more complicated wagers.

Betting sites offer a variety of markets to suit the needs of all bettors, but for those looking for something a little different, there are more complex options available.

One such wager is the Super Heinz bet – a seven selection wager that consists of 120 bets with a variety of bet types involved.

Sound complicated? Don’t worry. We’ve collated all the information you need on this kind of wager, from a Super Heinz bet example to instructions on how to place a bet and a rundown of the pros and cons.

What is a Super Heinz bet?

But what is a Super Heinz bet?

A Super Heinz bet is a type of accumulator bet in which the punter makes seven selections.

These ‘selections’ are simply your choice of outcome, so it could be the seven winners of different horse races, or the seven outcomes of different Premier League matches or even a combination of the two.

These selections are then combined into 21 doubles, 35 trebles, 35 four-folds, 21 five-folds, 7 six-folds and a seven-fold accumulator, resulting in 120 bets being made.

As with similar bets, your stake is made on each bet, so be careful how much you want to wager. If you ‘staked’ £1, you would actually be staking £1 on each bet, so £120 overall.

Bettors will either have to place a lower stake or be prepared to put down a significant sum to participate in this type of wager.

How does a Super Heinz bet work?

A Super Heinz bet works by firstly making seven selections (this could be seven different horses or seven football matches, for example). You then choose a stake, and you essentially have 120 different bets placed for you.

Remember that your initial stake is multiplied by the number of wagers in each of the multi-bets – in other words, an initial stake of £1 becomes an overall stake of £120. The lowest amount accepted by established operators and many new betting sites is £0.10, which still comes out at an overall stake of £12.

Your 120 bets are split across several bet types and are as follows: 21 doubles, 35 trebles, 35 four-folds, 21 five-folds, 7 six-folds and a seven-fold accumulator.

If you had chosen the winners of Premier League matches, for example, the bets would work as below.

The doubles would be every possible two-selection combination. For example, Manchester United to beat Fulham and Liverpool to beat Ipswich, and Manchester United to beat Fulham and Man City to beat Chelsea, are two doubles.

The trebles, four-folds, five-folds and six-folds follow a similar formula, just with a different number of combinations, with odds adjusted accordingly.

For example, the first five fold bet might be Manchester United to beat Fulham, Liverpool to beat Ipswich, Arsenal to beat Wolves, Man City to beat Chelsea and Spurs to beat Leicester.

The seven-fold acca simply combines all the selections into one single bet, with your chosen outcome (for example, all the selected teams to win).

Winnings are calculated according to the odds of each bet. It is easier to think of winnings in terms of each individual bet – for example, the five-fold mentioned above might have odds of 10/1, so you’d win £10 on this bet if you’d staked £1.

How to place a Super Heinz bet

Now that you have had a Super Heinz bet explained, how can you go about placing one?

The first step is to choose your seven selections. If you’re using horse racing betting sites, select the seven winners of different races – if you prefer using football betting sites, select the outcomes of seven different matches.

Once you have made the seven selections separately or on different sports combined, on the bet slip there will be the option to select multiples. There will be several options, from doubles to accumulators, and ‘Super Heinz’ will be one of them.

Select this option, and enter an initial stake – remember that this initial stake will be placed on each of the 120 bets, so £1 becomes £120 and £0.10 becomes £12.

Many betting sites offer a Super Heinz bet calculator that punters can use to calculate potential winnings, so use one before you make the wager, and make sure that you know exactly how much you could be losing.

Super Heinz bet payouts and calculators

Payouts for a Super Heinz bet are determined through the individual odds of each bet.

For example, you may have selected seven teams to win a football match that are all priced at 3/1 to win. In the double bets, your odds are multiplied together (as decimals) and multiplied by the stake.

A Super Heinz bet calculator can help bettors understand their potential returns of your payout by offering the option to input odds and caclutate what your winnings might be, but we’ll run through an example below.

So for a 3/1 bet, the decimal odds are 4.0, 4 x 4 x 1 = 16, so your doubles wins would be worth £16 each. The maximum you could win on all doubles would be £336 (16x21 = 336).

Trebles and the rest follow the same pattern. For trebles at 3/1, you’d work it out at 4 x 4 x 4 x 1, which equals 64, and so on. The maximum yield on all successful trebles would be £2,240 (64x35 = 2,240).

It is important to remember that when you win trebles and above, the results of the doubles and singles bets before are also added.

For example, if you won only one of the four-fold bets, the win on the four-fold would be 4 x 4 x 4 x 4 x 1 = 256.

So you’d win £256, in addition to the £96 from six doubles and the £256 from four trebles (4x4x4 = £64 for each bet, and winning four gives you £256), giving a grand total of £608. This takes into account losing other bets due to other selections failing.

For a completely successful Super Heinz bet, your wagers are all added together using this process. In our example of each leg having odds of 3/1 with a £1 stake on each of your 120 bets would yield up to £78,000.

But, the benefit of a Super Heinz bet is that not all of your selections have to win to secure a profit on your initial stake.

Super Heinz betting strategies

The main tip for using a Super Heinz bet is to manage your risk. Remember that your initial stake will be multiplied by 120, so don’t bet more than you can afford to lose.

In terms of strategies for a Super Heinz bet, the first step is to research the event you’re betting on.

Make sure it is a sport that you feel comfortable placing a bet on, and then do the necessary research on participants, individuals and teams, form and any other variables such as fitness.

Remember that you can maximise returns with odds that are higher, so see which bookies are offering the best prices and whether any of them are offering better value. For example by pricing one team as rank outsiders.

You can also potentially maximise winnings by taking advantage of offers and promotions, from free bets, acca boosts and profit boosts that are available to existing customers.

Advantages and disadvantages of Super Heinz betting

Overall, Super Heinz betting remains popular mainly due to the potential for substantial winnings, with total returns reaching into the thousands on successful wagers.

In addition, there is the potential for punters to win in several different ways, and they can make their stake back with as little as two wins. Unlike with traditional accas, the loss of one leg doesn’t mean that the entire bet loses.

The main drawback is the need to bet on 120 different wagers, though with the minimum stake as low as £0.10 at some bookies, beginners can place a Super Heinz bet for as little as £12 all in.

Pros Cons Potential for huge winnings, and stakes can be as little as 10p per bet Requires a larger overall stake when placing the bet (minimum £12) There are multiple ways to win, with only two bets needed to win and the loss of one leg not ruining the entire bet Less straightforward than other bet types Remains an interesting way to bet, with punters staying interested in multiple events Can be difficult to keep track of events and winnings

Responsible gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. You should never stake more than you can afford to lose, and remember that gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Gambling can be addictive, so be sure to make use of the provided safer gambling tools on betting sites and betting apps. These may include deposit limits, loss limits, time limits and self-exclusion tools.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.