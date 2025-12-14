TheScore Bet is PENN Entertainment’s replacement for the defunct ESPN Bet and is available across 22 states with a welcome bonus - offering new bettors $100 in bonus bets when using promo code INDEPENDENT.

Bettors will need to wager a minimum of $10 or more on a bet that wins to unlock theScore Bet promo, with the $100 bonus split up into 5 x $20 bonus tokens.

Sports betting is legalized in 38 states, along with Washington DC, with Missouri becoming the 39th state to go live this month.

TheScore Bet have a simple, user-friendly, mobile-only sportsbook. Below, we detail how one of the most straightforward sportsbook promos works, how to claim it, and what bettors should know before registering.

What is theScore Bet Promo?

If you are in a state where theScore is active with this welcome offer and it has caught your attention, here’s how it works.

To access, you must be in one of 22 states where theScore Bet operate ( AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY) and have never held an account with any Penn Sports Interactive sportsbook in the US previously. Please note this offer is not available to bettors in New York.

If this offer is available to you, sign up using the theScore Bet promo code INDEPENDENT, make a minimum deposit of $10 and a qualifying wager of $10, which must win.

If your first wager is successful, then you will receive five $20 bonus bets back, available to use on any sportsbook market.

TheScore Bet Promo Offer Breakdown

TheScore Bet Promo Offer Summary Promo Name : Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets.

: Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets. Promo Code : INDEPENDENT

: INDEPENDENT Bonus Amount : $100 (5 Bonus Bets worth $20 each).

: $100 (5 Bonus Bets worth $20 each). Minimum Deposit : $10.

: $10. Qualifying Bet : $10+ cash wager on any sports market.

: $10+ cash wager on any sports market. Payout Condition : Wager must settle as a win.

: Wager must settle as a win. Bonus Bet Expiration : 7 days.

: 7 days. Promotion Period : Dec. 1–31, 2025.

: Dec. 1–31, 2025. Eligible States: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY.

How theScore Bet Bonus Works

Once you have registered and verified your account as a new customer, you must deposit at least $10 and subsequently place a cash wager of at least $10 on any sports market.

If this bet settles as a win, then your account will be credited with the $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

If your bonus bets are successful, it is essential to note that the winnings are paid out as profit only and do not include the initial stake.

How to Claim theScore Bet Promo Code Offer

Step 1: Click a link on this page to visit theScore Bet.

Step 2: Enter promo code INDEPENDENT when registering.

Step 3: Deposit $10 or more.

Step 4: Place a $10+ cash wager on any market.

Step 5: If the bet wins, you receive 5 x $20 Bonus Bets.

Step 6: Use your Bonus Bets within 7 days.

Key Terms & Conditions to Know

Only new users who haven’t previously deposited with a Penn Sports Interactive sportsbook qualify.

The first $10+ cash bet must win to trigger the $100 bonus.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are issued.

Bets using cash-out, Bonus Bets, boosted odds tokens, or voided wagers do not qualify.

Users must be physically located in a legal betting state to place wagers.

Winnings generated from Bonus Bets are paid in withdrawable cash.

Why theScore Bet is a Strong Choice for U.S. Bettors

TheScore Bet boasts a top-class betting app, featuring an intuitive interface, seamless integration of real-time stats, and in-app media, making it easy for bettors of any experience to stay informed.

TheScore Bet welcome offer is also an easy one for casual bettors to understand, with low barriers to entry.

These easily accessible bonus bets make it simple to wager on the wide range of betting markets theScore has with odds available on the NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAAF, soccer, UFC and more.

In terms of getting your winnings, theScore has a strong and reliable payout system, which is helped by being backed by the nationwide entertainment organisation Penn Sports Interactive.

Please Gamble Responsibly

Online sportsbooks should always be seen as a form of entertainment and not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop if the fun fades.

Never stake more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance.

All licensed US sportsbooks, including the ones we recommend, provide responsible gambling tools to help you manage your play.

These include deposit and wager limits, time reminders, and self-exclusion options, all of which is easily accessible within your account settings.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support:

TheScore Bet Promo Code FAQs

Q What is the theScore Bet promo code? Use promo code INDEPENDENT to unlock the Bet $10, Get $100 welcome bonus in five seperate $20 bonus bets. Q How do I qualify for the $100 in Bonus Bets? You must be a new customer that has never deposited with Penn Sports Interactive, deposit $10, place a qualifying wager of at least $10, and the bet must settle as a win to be able to claim the bonus bets. Q Do Bonus Bets expire? Yes. TheScore Bet Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are issued. Q Does my first bet need to win? Yes. Only a winning qualifying bet triggers the reward. Q Is theScore Bet legal? TheScore Bet operates legally in 22 U.S. sportsbook states. Users must be physically located in a licensed state and be 21+. This bet $10 get $100 offer from theScore Bet is not available in NY.

