Underdog Sports, one of the biggest DFS providers in the USA, has withdrawn its temporary sports betting license less than a week before the launch of legalized sports betting in the Show-Me State.

The company had heavily advertised ahead of the 1 December launch and had secured partnerships with both the St. Louis Blues and Kansas City Royals. However, the Missouri Gambling Commission has now confirmed that Underdog pulled the application to operate earlier this month.

Mike Leara, executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission, explained that Underdog are looking at focusing efforts on prediction markets, which aren’t as heavily regulated as sports betting.

“They have decided to go to that market. It’s not regulated at any level compared to what traditional sports betting is regulated, and obviously, there’s no tax on it,” he told Fox2Now in St Louis.

Underdog recently partnered with Crypto.com and launched a prediction market offering in September, with customers now able to trade and purchase sports event contracts across all major sports leagues. This platform is currently live in Missouri.

Underdog also offers daily fantasy sports products across 40 states – plus Washington D.C. and Ontario – and the Missouri Gaming Commission reiterated that the operator remains in good standing in the state.

“Underdog withdrew their application for a sports wagering license, but they maintain their fantasy sports contest operator license in good standing,” explained another member of the Missouri Gaming Commission.

The exit of Underdog from the Missouri sports betting market means that eight operators are licensed ahead of the state’s upcoming sports betting launch on 1 Dec.

Customers can currently register with online sportsbooks including DraftKings, Circa, FanDuel, Fanatics, theScore Bet, bet365, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook.

All sportsbooks are running a range of pre-registration offers ahead of the launch, with users able to sign up at any time before launch.