Sports betting continues to grow in the USA and the market is said to be worth an estimated $18.5bn in 2025.

Missouri is the latest state to legalize it having passed a bill in November 2024, with sports betting set to be legal in the Show-Me state as of December 1, 2025.

While brick-and-mortar casinos and online casino gambling have been legal for decades, the legalization of sports betting is only a relatively recent phenomenon despite the US being home to three of the most popular sports leagues in the world in the form of the NFL, NBA and MLB.

The industry has seen vast growth since the Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association decision in 2018, with many states launching online sportsbooks alongside provision for in-person sports betting at retail locations.

And these domestic sports leagues have driven an increase in betting revenue from $400m in 2018 to $11bn in 2023, according to Statista.

As of November 2025, 38 states, along with Washington DC, have legalized sports betting in some form since 2018, though certain laws and regulations in different locations mean that some states do not offer either retail or online betting, while wagering on in-state collegiate games and players remains prohibited in many locations.

The table below provides a breakdown of the sports betting situation in each state, including when retail and online sports betting was legalized along with relevant notes.

State Legal status Launch date Notes Alabama Not legal N/A Multiple bills to legalize sports betting have failed Alaska Not legal N/A No forward motion or vote on bill since March 2024 Arizona Legal September 9, 2021 Both retail and online sports betting are available Arkansas Legal July 1, 2019/March 4, 2022 Retail launched 2019, online in March 2022 California Not legal N/A Multiple bills have failed, with new sports betting bills enacted in 2025 Colorado Legal May 1, 2020 Colorado has 16 online sports books, which is the most in the country Connecticut Legal October 19, 2021 Only three online sportsbooks are available Delaware Legal July 5, 2018/December 26, 2023 First state outside of Nevada to legalize sports betting Florida Legal November 1, 2021 sports betting re-launched on November 7, 2023 after legal issues Georgia Not legal N/A Multiple attempts to legalize sports betting have failed Hawaii Not legal N/A Multiple attempts to legalize sports betting have failed Idaho Not legal N/A No proposed sports betting legislation in Idaho as of 2025 Illinois Legal March 9/June 18, 2020 Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited Indiana Legal September 1, 2019 Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited Iowa Legal August 15, 2019 Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited Kansas Legal September 1, 2022 Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited Kentucky Legal September 7/ September 28, 2023 No restrictions on wagering on collegiate games or player props Louisiana Legal January 28, 2022 Not all parishes within the state allow sports betting Maine Legal November 3, 2023 Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited Maryland Legal December 9, 2021/November 23, 2022 Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited Massachusetts Legal January 31/March 10, 2023 Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited Michigan Legal March 2020/January 22, 2021 12 operators offer retail and online betting Minnesota Not legal N/A Legislation passed in August 2022, but no launch date set Mississippi Legal August 1, 2018 Online sports betting is still prohibited Missouri Legal 1 December, 2025 State will offer sports betting through retail and online sportsbooks Montana Legal March 2020 Sportsbooks are regulated through the state lottery Nebraska Legal May 25, 2021 Only in-person betting is permitted Nevada Legal 2010 Online betting launched in Nevada eight years before any other state New Hampshire Legal January 2020 Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited New Jersey Legal June 14, 2018 Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited New Mexico Legal 2018 Sports betting limited to in-person wagering at tribal casinos New York Legal July 2019/January 8, 2022 Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited North Carolina Legal March 18, 2021 Online sports betting bill was signed into law on June 14, 2023 North Dakota Legal 2021 Bettors can only place wagers at the state’s tribal casinos Ohio Legal January 1, 2023 Both in-person and online betting permitted Oklahoma Not legal N/A Two bills aimed at legalizing sports betting stalled in the Senate Oregon Legal August 2019 All bets on college games and collegiate athletes prohibited Pennsylvania Legal 2018 Both in-person and online betting permitted Rhode Island Legal 2018/September 4, 2019 Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited South Carolina Not legal N/A Gambling restricted solely to casino riverboats South Dakota Legal September 9, 2021 Only in-person betting is permitted Tennessee Legal November 1, 2021 Player prop bets in collegiate games are prohibited Texas Not legal N/A No movement expected until 2027 legislative session Utah Not legal N/A Constitution explicitly prohibits all forms of gambling Vermont Legal January 2024 State only allows mobile sports betting Virginia Legal January 2021 Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited Washington Legal September 2021 All bets, whether in person or online, must occur on tribal lands Washington D.C Legal May 2019 Sports wagering app and website is run by the DC Lottery West Virginia Legal August 2018 Was fifth state to legalize sports gambling, both in-person and online Wisconsin Legal Late 2021 Online sports betting is not yet legal, in-person limited to physical premises of tribal casinos Wyoming Legal September 1 2021 Online only; state does not have any retail sportsbooks

