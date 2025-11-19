Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US sports betting: Which states have legalized online sportsbooks?

38 states and Washington DC have legalized betting since the changes in legislation in 2018

Chris Wilson
Wednesday 19 November 2025 18:30 EST
Sports betting continues to grow in the USA and the market is said to be worth an estimated $18.5bn in 2025.

Missouri is the latest state to legalize it having passed a bill in November 2024, with sports betting set to be legal in the Show-Me state as of December 1, 2025.

While brick-and-mortar casinos and online casino gambling have been legal for decades, the legalization of sports betting is only a relatively recent phenomenon despite the US being home to three of the most popular sports leagues in the world in the form of the NFL, NBA and MLB.

The industry has seen vast growth since the Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association decision in 2018, with many states launching online sportsbooks alongside provision for in-person sports betting at retail locations.

And these domestic sports leagues have driven an increase in betting revenue from $400m in 2018 to $11bn in 2023, according to Statista.

As of November 2025, 38 states, along with Washington DC, have legalized sports betting in some form since 2018, though certain laws and regulations in different locations mean that some states do not offer either retail or online betting, while wagering on in-state collegiate games and players remains prohibited in many locations.

The table below provides a breakdown of the sports betting situation in each state, including when retail and online sports betting was legalized along with relevant notes.

State

Legal status

Launch date

Notes

Alabama

Not legal

N/A

Multiple bills to legalize sports betting have failed

Alaska

Not legal

N/A

No forward motion or vote on bill since March 2024

Arizona

Legal

September 9, 2021

Both retail and online sports betting are available

Arkansas

Legal

July 1, 2019/March 4, 2022

Retail launched 2019, online in March 2022

California

Not legal

N/A

Multiple bills have failed, with new sports betting bills enacted in 2025

Colorado

Legal

May 1, 2020

Colorado has 16 online sports books, which is the most in the country

Connecticut

Legal

October 19, 2021

Only three online sportsbooks are available

Delaware

Legal

July 5, 2018/December 26, 2023

First state outside of Nevada to legalize sports betting

Florida

Legal

November 1, 2021

sports betting re-launched on November 7, 2023 after legal issues

Georgia

Not legal

N/A

Multiple attempts to legalize sports betting have failed

Hawaii

Not legal

N/A

Multiple attempts to legalize sports betting have failed

Idaho

Not legal

N/A

No proposed sports betting legislation in Idaho as of 2025

Illinois

Legal

March 9/June 18, 2020

Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited

Indiana

Legal

September 1, 2019

Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited

Iowa

Legal

August 15, 2019

Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited

Kansas

Legal

September 1, 2022

Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited

Kentucky

Legal

September 7/ September 28, 2023

No restrictions on wagering on collegiate games or player props

Louisiana

Legal

January 28, 2022

Not all parishes within the state allow sports betting

Maine

Legal

November 3, 2023

Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited

Maryland

Legal

December 9, 2021/November 23, 2022

Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited

Massachusetts

Legal

January 31/March 10, 2023

Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited

Michigan

Legal

March 2020/January 22, 2021

12 operators offer retail and online betting

Minnesota

Not legal

N/A

Legislation passed in August 2022, but no launch date set

Mississippi

Legal

August 1, 2018

Online sports betting is still prohibited

Missouri

Legal

1 December, 2025

State will offer sports betting through retail and online sportsbooks

Montana

Legal

March 2020

Sportsbooks are regulated through the state lottery

Nebraska

Legal

May 25, 2021

Only in-person betting is permitted

Nevada

Legal

2010

Online betting launched in Nevada eight years before any other state

New Hampshire

Legal

January 2020

Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited

New Jersey

Legal

June 14, 2018

Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited

New Mexico

Legal

2018

Sports betting limited to in-person wagering at tribal casinos

New York

Legal

July 2019/January 8, 2022

Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited

North Carolina

Legal

March 18, 2021

Online sports betting bill was signed into law on June 14, 2023

North Dakota

Legal

2021

Bettors can only place wagers at the state’s tribal casinos

Ohio

Legal

January 1, 2023

Both in-person and online betting permitted

Oklahoma

Not legal

N/A

Two bills aimed at legalizing sports betting stalled in the Senate

Oregon

Legal

August 2019

All bets on college games and collegiate athletes prohibited

Pennsylvania

Legal

2018

Both in-person and online betting permitted

Rhode Island

Legal

2018/September 4, 2019

Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited

South Carolina

Not legal

N/A

Gambling restricted solely to casino riverboats

South Dakota

Legal

September 9, 2021

Only in-person betting is permitted

Tennessee

Legal

November 1, 2021

Player prop bets in collegiate games are prohibited

Texas

Not legal

N/A

No movement expected until 2027 legislative session

Utah

Not legal

N/A

Constitution explicitly prohibits all forms of gambling

Vermont

Legal

January 2024

State only allows mobile sports betting

Virginia

Legal

January 2021

Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited

Washington

Legal

September 2021

All bets, whether in person or online, must occur on tribal lands

Washington D.C

Legal

May 2019

Sports wagering app and website is run by the DC Lottery

West Virginia

Legal

August 2018

Was fifth state to legalize sports gambling, both in-person and online

Wisconsin

Legal

Late 2021

Online sports betting is not yet legal, in-person limited to physical premises of tribal casinos

Wyoming

Legal

September 1 2021

Online only; state does not have any retail sportsbooks

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.

Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.

Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.

