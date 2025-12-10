Alexander Volkanovski dispels fan theory about UFC 325 fight with Diego Lopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Volkanovski seemingly has no intention of retiring after his next fight, despite what many fans think.

In November, it was announced that Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight title against Diego Lopes in January, fighting on home soil in Australia.

With Volkanovski now 37, and with a fight in front of home fans looming, many followers of the UFC have predicted that this bout will be “Alexander The Great”’s last.

However, Volkanovski continues to speak as if he will take on a fresh contender after facing Lopes, who was a surprising choice of challenger for the Aussie.

Volkanovski recently said he thought Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy were more deserving, especially given his last fight was a decision win over Lopes in April. Now, he has delved deeper into the matter.

“I called for Movsar straight after the fight [with Lopes],” he told The Sporting News. “Then I knew he was gonna be fighting [Aaron Pico], then he pulled out. I knew he was meant to maybe postpone, and then he didn’t take it. I’m like: ‘Well, there goes your opportunity.’

open image in gallery Alexander Volkanovski (right) outpointed Diego Lopes in April ( Getty Images )

“So, that wasn’t long before I knew that [fight with Evloev] wouldn’t happen. That’s the thing, man: I feel for him in a sense, where I know he definitely deserved it – that’s why I called for him – but I totally understand how this game works. You can’t be that guy.

“You’ve gotta be the guy that’s willing to fight anyone, anywhere, put your hand up. And Lerone did do that, he fought a guy on short notice in Pico, got a massive finish, so I thought it was gonna be him in December.

“Then I knew the UFC were waiting for Jean Silva and Diego, so I was like: ‘Maybe it’s gonna be one of these guys, let’s see what happens, let’s see if this is gonna be a fun fight.’ And it was, and that’s where they went with it.”

Volkanovski was referring to Murphy’s knockout of Pico in August, and Lopes’s KO of Silva in September. Remarkably, both finishes came via spinning back elbow, but Lopes was the fighter chosen to face Volkanovski next.

open image in gallery Lerone Murphy knocked out Aaron Pico in stunning fashion but was denied a title shot ( Getty Images )

“It don’t matter,” Volkanovski continued. “We’ll see what happens, whether Movsar and Lerone fight somebody or each other, prove themselves. And then I’ll fight them straight after.

“So, don’t worry. They won’t miss their opportunity if they back themselves, take on another fight – or wait, whatever. But I don’t think waiting’s a good idea. As I said, take your opportunities just like Lopes did, and then this is where you’ll be.”

Volkanovski’s victory over Lopes saw the Australian become a two-time featherweight champion. He previously held the belt from 2019 until 2024, recording five successful title defences before dropping the gold to Ilia Topuria.

Topuria, who knocked out Volkanovski to become champion, vacated the belt in February of this year and moved up to lightweight. There, he won another title, while Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight throne in the meantime.

Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 will headline UFC 325, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, on 31 January.