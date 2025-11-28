Alexander Volkanovski’s next UFC fight finally confirmed with Diego Lopes rematch official

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title in a surprise rematch with Diego Lopes, it has been announced.

Volkanovski has been waiting on his next fight since April, when he survived a knockdown to outpoint Lopes and win the vacant belt – 14 months after his first reign came to an end.

And the Australian finally has another bout scheduled, as he prepares to fight on home soil in Sydney on 31 January.

Volkanovski, 37, will headline UFC 325 against Lopes, who bounced back from his loss to “Alexander The Great” by stopping Jean Silva in September.

Still, many fans will be surprised to see Lopes, 30, get another shot at the title – and Volkanovski specifically – so soon after his loss to the Aussie.

But the Brazilian did drop Volkanovski in their first fight and finished Silva in stunning fashion, flooring his compatriot with a spinning back fist before securing the stoppage. In doing so, Lopes handed Silva his first defeat in the UFC.

open image in gallery Alexander Volkanovski (right) outpointed Diego Lopes after five rounds ( Getty Images )

In any case, Britain’s Lerone Murphy and Russia’s Movsar Evloev will count themselves unlucky not to have been given the title shot. Both men are unbeaten, with Murphy riding a nine-fight win streak since a draw in 2019, while Evloev beat former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling in his last bout.

That said, Evloev has struggled with injury issues and has not competed since December 2024, while Murphy stopped Aaron Pico with a stunning spinning back elbow in August.

There has been speculation that Volkanovski could retire after his rematch with Lopes, which marks the first title defence of his second reign as champion.

He previously held the featherweight belt from 2019 until 2024, recording five successful title defences before losing the strap to Ilia Topuria, who later vacated the gold and became lightweight champion.

open image in gallery Last time out, Lerone Murphy stopped Aaron Pico with a spinning back elbow ( Getty Images )

No other bouts have been announced for UFC 325, but the event marks a rapid turnaround for the UFC; one week prior, UFC 324 plays out in Las Vegas, representing the promotion’s first event on Paramount+.

UFC 325 will be the second, after UFC 324 sees Paddy Pimblett face Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the main event.

Pimblett vs Gaethje follows a co-main event pitting Kayla Harrison against the legendary Amanda Nunes, who will emerge from retirement to challenge her ex-teammate for the women’s bantamweight belt.