Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anything less than a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski will not satisfy British featherweight Lerone Murphy should he dispatch hot property Aaron Pico in the co-main event of UFC 319 this weekend, as he sets his sights on ruling the division by the year’s end.

Murphy, 34, does not know what it’s like to lose as a pro and is finally beginning to put the fighting world on notice following his climb through the ranks. Undefeated at 16-0-1, “The Miracle” has stacked up his resume, with impressive scalps against Edson Barboza, Dan Ige, and most recently Josh Emmett - the formidable hard-hitter of 145lbs - in his last three fights.

The Manchester fighter returns to action in the precursor to Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago, taking the risk of a short-notice fight against debutant Pico, who arrives with a bundle of hype following his acrimonious departure from PFL. Pico (13-4-0) has seemed destined to fight in the UFC ever since signing with Bellator at the age of just 17, with the once blue-chip prospect, now 28, beginning to enter his prime years.

open image in gallery Lerone Murphy faces Aaron Pico in the co-main event of UFC 319 ( Getty Images )

But with risk comes opportunity for Murphy, now posed with the chance to spoil Pico’s party and ramp up his own momentum towards reaching his mountain top: becoming UFC champion. In his mind, victory on Saturday could mean that journey culminates in just a few months, with Murphy still harbouring dreams of a homecoming title fight.

“I’ll tell you how my perfect scenario would be,” Murphy told The Independent, who missed out on the opportunity to fight at UFC London in March this year. “I win this fight, I challenge Volk in maybe October or November. I win, obviously, and then I defend it in Manchester in March. That would be perfect scenario for me.”

To reach dreamland, however, Murphy will need to deal with the challenge of Pico, who the Brit recognises as his toughest stylistic challenge to date. “He’s championship calibre,” Murphy admits. The American freestyle wrestler has won eight of his last nine bouts, making his name during a devastating run in Bellator.

Pico was initially meant to fight top-ranked Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi last month, with Dana White insisting that the bout was a number one contender’s match for Volkanovski’s gold before the Russian was forced to withdraw.

Despite being a late switch, Murphy insists the stakes should not change last-minute - and would take it as a slight if they were.

“ Of course I would,” he said. “And that would just show the way the sport's going if I didn't (get a title shot).

“I deserve it. I believe I'll be the only guy in the top of the division that's beaten four solid guys that are ranked and fought two main events, two five rounders. They know I can fight five rounders. I’m ready for that title.

“With a win, I get to take that spot and push in front of the queue. I’m sure if I win, Dana will be in the changing rooms and we’ll be talking about what’s next.”

open image in gallery Murphy believes Dana White should not change the number one contender stakes surrounding his bout ( Getty Images )

Murphy’s self-belief is hardly unfounded. He has the backing of the champion, with Volkanovski tipping “The Miracle” to get his arm raised on Saturday and become his next challenger, despite going into the fight as the odds-on underdog.

“He’s almost in a position where he deserves it anyway. Surely he gets it, I think it’s well deserved,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. Conversely, the Aussie believes he would “mop the floor” with Pico.

“That’s good for him to be saying that,” Murphy responded. “It’s good for the champion to be one, praising my skillset and two, seeing that if I win, that fight’s next. That would make sense.”

open image in gallery Alexander Volkanovski has tipped Murphy as his next challenger ( Getty Images )

While the target remains on the champ’s back, there is a mutual respect between Volkanovski and Murphy ahead of what could be a barnburner featherweight title fight to come.

“Volk’s a legend, man,” he added. “He’s still got it. You saw in the fight against Diego Lopes, he looked great and he’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the (greatest).

“I’d love to test my skillset against Volkanovski and I’ve always dreamed of fighting him since he’s been champion. What a name it would be to have on my resume.”