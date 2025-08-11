Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will clash in a mouthwatering title fight this weekend, headlining a stacked card at UFC 319.

Here, middleweight king Du Plessis goes for a third successful title defence in a row, having already retained the belt with a submission of Israel Adesanya and decision over Sean Strickland.

The South African in fact took the belt from Strickland in 2024 – with another decision – in their first fight, and he also holds a stoppage over ex-champion Robert Whittaker. While Du Plessis has an awkward style, the 31-year-old has proved unbeatable in the UFC so far.

But so has Chimaev. The Russian, 31, has never lost in MMA in fact, and while injury and illness have kept his Octagon appearances sporadic, he has been terrifying when he has competed.

Last time out, in October, he made it back-to-back wins over former champions by breaking Whittaker’s jaw with a first-round submission; 12 months earlier, he outpointed former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 319?

UFC 319 will take place on Saturday 16 August at the United Center in Chicago, US.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

open image in gallery Khamzat Chimaev submitted ex-champion Robert Whittaker in round one ( AP )

Odds

Du Plessis – 13/8

Chimaev – 1/2

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers .

The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Full card

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

open image in gallery Dricus Du Plessis (right) won and retained the middleweight belt against Sean Strickland ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight title)

Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico (featherweight)

Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Jared Cannonier vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)

Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura (flyweight)

Prelims

King Green vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)

Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)

Early prelims

Karine Silva vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)