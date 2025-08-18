Aaron Pico speaks out after brutal spinning elbow loss to Lerone Murphy at UFC 319

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aaron Pico has released a statement after his UFC debut ended in defeat on Saturday, as Lerone Murphy knocked him out with a brutal spinning back elbow.

UFC 319 saw Pico, 28, take his next career step after making his name in Bellator, but after showing promising signs in the early minutes, he was on the wrong end of a knockout of the year contender.

In fact, Murphy’s highlight-reel KO of the American was the second straight spinning back elbow knockout of the night, remarkably. In the previous fight, Carlos Prates beat Geoff Neal by the same means.

Prates’s strike came in the final second of the first round, dropped and badly hurt Neal, and was immediately touted as a contender for knockout of the year. Then, Murphy produced the same shot but put his opponent out cold, yet he added a hammer fist for good measure.

The Briton, 34, might have established himself as the No 1 contender to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the process. Meanwhile, Pico must go back to the drawing board.

“Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game,” Pico wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me.

open image in gallery Aaron Pico was knocked out by the second spinning back elbow of the night ( Getty Images )

“The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you! Thank you. Wins and losses both teach lessons and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared.

“Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over.”

Although Pico was making his UFC debut, he believed that a win over Murphy might have skyrocketed him up the rankings, potentially earning him a shot at Volkanovski.

Now, however, attention turns to the potential of a Murphy vs Volkanovski fight, with the latter having reclaimed the featherweight belt in April.

open image in gallery Lerone Murphy adds a hammer fist for good measure ( Getty Images )

Volkanovski’s decision win over Diego Lopes saw the Australian claim the vacant title, after Ilia Topuria relinquished it and moved up to lightweight, where he won a second belt. Volkanovski’s previous fight was in fact a knockout loss to Topuria, as the latter won the title, which he then defended just once before giving it up.

In the main event of UFC 319 on Saturday (16 August), Pico’s teammate Khamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus Du Plessis to win the middleweight title, claiming a decision win.