Nathaniel Wood pays back UFC opponent who was fined for missing weight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nathaniel Wood has said he paid back Jose Delgado, after the latter was fined for missing weight ahead of their fight at UFC 321.

Wood and Delgado squared off in a featherweight bout in Abu Dhabi on 25 October, with Wood winning a unanimous decision – one day after Delgado missed weight.

The American, 27, was 1lb over the 146lb limit and was thus fined 20 per cent of his purse, while Britain’s Wood successfully made weight.

However, Wood has now said he paid back Delgado that percentage of his purse.

While making the revelation, Wood also addressed suggestions that he was an unworthy winner of the fight, in which both men were knocked down – before all three scorecards read 29-28 to Wood.

“To the people messaging me saying I robbed him: man, I gave him his weight-miss purse back,” Wood, 32, told Home Of Fight on Thursday.

“Me personally, I was a bit [annoyed] he’s missed weight. He shouldn’t be fighting at this weight. To me, the guy is too big to be making 145lb, hence why he’s missed weight.

“But it was only 1lb, and the kid is obviously not on as much money as I’m on. He’s come in and given one hell of a fight. So to me, he deserves his money.”

Nathaniel Wood in action against Daniel Pineda in 2024 ( Getty Images )

The Independent has approached Delgado for comment.

Wood’s victory extended his win streak to three, following his decisions over Morgan Charriere in March and Daniel Pineda in July 2024.

At the UFC 321 post-fight press conference, Wood expressed his desire to face a ranked opponent next, calling out former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull.

Pitbull, 38, has gone 1-1 since debuting the UFC in April. The Brazilian lost a decision against Yair Rodriguez before outpointing Dan Ige in July.