Aspinall vs Gane live: UFC 321 start time, undercard and fight updates tonight

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off ahead of UFC 321 title fight

Britain’s Tom Aspinall competes in a crucial clash tonight, defending the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of UFC 321, Aspinall makes his first defence of the undisputed belt, having been elevated from interim champion upon Jon Jones’s retirement this summer.

Aspinall, 32, is fighting for the first time since July 2024, when he made the rare decision to defend the interim title during Jones’s absence from the cage. On that night in Manchester, the Wigan heavyweight stopped Curtis Blaydes in barely a minute – replicating the usual destruction he produces when he enters the Octagon.

Now he takes on France’s Gane, who is surely in the last-chance saloon, having previously failed to win the undisputed belt on two occasions. Gane, a former interim champion, lost undisputed title fights with Francis Ngannou in 2022 and Jones in 2023, but Aspinall insists he will not take the 35-year-old lightly.

Also tonight, Mackenzie Dern vies with Virna Jandiroba for the vacant women’s strawweight title, and local favourite Umar Nurmagomedov takes on Mario Bautista. Follow live updates and results below, as The Independent reports from Abu Dhabi.