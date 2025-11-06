Jon Jones breaks silence on Tom Aspinall’s performance versus Ciryl Gane at UFC 321

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Jones has finally weighed in on Tom Aspinall’s performance against Ciryl Gane, after the Briton’s first undisputed-title defence ended abruptly when he was poked in both eyes.

Aspinall was elevated from interim to undisputed heavyweight champion this summer when Jones retired from mixed martial arts, vacating the official belt in the process.

It ended a saga in which Jones, 38, delayed and delayed before finally opting not to face Aspinall, his natural next challenger.

And Aspinall’s first defence of the undisputed strap came on 25 October, when the Briton took on Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi. The main event of UFC 321 ended after four-and-a-half minutes, when Aspinall suffered a double eye poke from Gane and could not continue.

The bout was ruled a No Contest, Aspinall was taken to hospital, and UFC president Dana White said a rematch would be booked at the earliest opportunity. However, Aspinall was still struggling with his vision several days after UFC 321.

“I feel as [though] Tom’s a great athlete, but I do feel like he’s a one-trick pony,” Jones said on the No Scripts Podcast. “I believe that his wrestling and jiu-jitsu is incredibly overrated.

“He has a beautiful one-two. I got to learn a lot about his patterns in his last fight. Beautiful one-two, but that’s really about it.

open image in gallery Ciryl Gane (right) poked Tom Aspinall in the eye more than once ( AP )

“He couldn’t touch Ciryl Gane at all, that’s the way I feel. I feel like Gane was just getting warmed up. Gane’s hands were down, he was shaking his shoulders, bouncing around.”

Statistics showed that Gane, 35, had a slight edge over Aspinall, 32, in terms of strikes landed in their brief fight (30-27 in the Frenchman’s favour), with Gane bloodying the champion’s nose early before Aspinall grew into the round.

Gane also thwarted Aspinall’s lone takedown attempt, although a replay suggested the challenger accidentally poked Aspinall in the eye to prevent the takedown. That was prior to the fight-ending eye poke, with which Gane affected both of the Briton’s eyes at the same time.

open image in gallery Jon Jones (above) during his own fight with Gane in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Gane was challenging for the undisputed heavyweight title for the third time, having lost to Francis Ngannou on points in 2022 and Jones via first-round submission in 2023.

Gane entered his bout with Ngannou as the interim champion, while his fight with Jones was over the vacant title.