Conor McGregor rages online as UFC comeback fight is cancelled

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Conor McGregor has demanded the UFC to “give me my date” for a comeback, after his opponent Michael Chandler was paired with another fighter.

It was announced in February 2023 that McGregor would face Chandler in the Irishman’s first fight since he suffered a broken leg in July 2021. However, McGregor vs Chandler was given no date until this April, when UFC president Dana White revealed the pair would square off in June.

McGregor then suffered a broken toe on short notice, delaying the bout indefinitely, and Chandler has finally decided he can wait for the Irishman no longer. Chandler, who has not fought since late 2022, will face Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November.

The five-round lightweight contest is a rematch of their 2021 meeting, which Oliveira won by second-round knockout to win the vacant title.

Chandler confirmed the news on his YouTube channel, while White insisted that the American could still fight McGregor in his following match-up.

Meanwhile, McGregor expressed his anger at the situation by tweeting: “Chandler saw that takedown getting stuffed and mauled and officially dipped. Little Fat P***y.

“I’m at the hard rock hotel Florida for the bare knuckle [Fighting Championship] tonight. Got tested earlier today by DFSI [Drug Free Sport International]. Give me my f***ing date!”

An injured Conor McGregor after his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021 ( Getty Images )

When McGregor, 36, last fought, he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. Six months earlier, in January 2021, Poirier knocked out the former dual-weight champion.

Chandler, 38, last fought in November 2022, losing to Poirier via submission. His bout with Brazil’s Oliveira will take place at Madison Square Garden on 16 November, with Jon Jones potentially fighting Stipe Miocic in the main event.