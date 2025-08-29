Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena date finally confirmed as UFC 322 gets its main event
Makhachev, having vacated the lightweight title, eyes the Australian’s welterweight belt
The UFC has officially confirmed Islam Makhachev’s title shot against Jack Della Maddalena, as the Russian aims to become a two-weight champion.
After setting the record for most successful lightweight title defences (4), Makhachev vacated the 155lb title in May, making clear his desire to challenge Della Maddalena at 170lb.
When the Russian staked his claim, Della Maddalena had just won the welterweight title from Makhachev’s teammate Belal Muhammad. Previously, Makhachev had said he would not challenge for the belt if Muhammad retained it against “JDM”.
With Della Maddalena thwarting Muhammad’s wrestling and producing a striking clinic, he took the gold and extended his win streak to 18 – following losses in his first two professional fights, in fact.
Della Maddalena, 28, immediately welcomed the prospect of a title defence against Makhachev, 33, and will face the arguable pound-for-pound No 1 in the main event of UFC 322.
That event will play out on 15 November at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the co-main event announced as a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili, who will vacate the strawweight belt ahead of that contest.
Also announced for UFC 322 was a welterweight showdown between Carlos Prates and British former champion Leon Edwards.
Makhachev last fought in January, submitting Renato Moicano on two days’ notice after the Brazilian stepped in for the injured Arman Tsarukyan.
With that, the Russian built on a successful title defence against Dustin Poirier and two against Alexander Volkanovski, who was amid his first featherweight title reign at the time.
Meanwhile, Della Maddalena’s victory over Muhammad followed a stoppage of former title challenger Gilbert Burns in March 2024, a win that preceded a spell on the sidelines, as the Australian battled a hand injury.
