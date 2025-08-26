UFC schedule 2025: Every fight announced this year

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Tuesday 26 August 2025 04:41 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Chimaev 'ready to fight anyone' as he eyes triple crown

Another year of UFC action has crossed its midway point, with numerous high-stakes fights in the books – and others lined up.

The year kicked off with Islam Makhachev breaking the record for successful lightweight title defences, as he swiftly submitted Renato Moicano, a late-notice replacement for Arman Tsarukyan. Since then, Makhachev has given up the belt with the aim of challenging for welterweight gold, and it’s Jack Della Maddalena who possesses that welterweight title, having put on a striking clinic to dethrone Belal Muhammad.

Two other champions have vacated their belts this year, too: Ilia Topuria gave up the featherweight strap before winning the lightweight title vacated by Mackhachev, courtesy of a first-round knockout of divisional great Charles Oliveira; and Jon Jones finally retired from MMA, relinquishing the heavyweight title in the process, allowing interim champion Tom Aspinall to finally be elevated.

Elsewhere, Merab Dvalishvili has continued his dominance as bantamweight champion, with a tremendous, rallying performance required to see off Umar Nurmagomedov, before he submitted recent rival Sean O’Malley in their rematch. Similarly, by notching a second win over Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis extended his run atop the middleweight division, but that run ended with Khamzat Chimaev dominating Du Plessis in August.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja remains immovable as flyweight king, featherweight great Alexander Volkanovski regained his title after Topuria left the division, but another Alex saw his reign end at last: light-heavyweight star Pereira lost his belt to Magomed Ankalaev via decision. Now, a rematch looms.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion; all main events and title fights are five rounds):

Saturday 6 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France

Last time out, Nassourdine Imavov scored a signature stoppage of Israel Adesanya
Last time out, Nassourdine Imavov scored a signature stoppage of Israel Adesanya (AFP/Getty)

Main card

Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)

Bolaji Oki vs Mason Jones (lightweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Paul Craig (light-heavyweight)

Fares Ziam vs Kaue Fernandes (lightweight)

Prelims

Oumar Sy vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)

Marcin Tybura vs Ante Delija (heavyweight)

Andreas Gustafsson vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)

William Gomis vs Robert Ruchala (featherweight)

Sam Patterson vs Trey Waters (welterweight)

Brad Tavares vs Robert Bryczek (middleweight)

Shauna Bannon vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 13 September – UFC Noche – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, US

Diego Lopes will aim to bounce back from a vacant-title fight loss to Alex Volkanovski
Diego Lopes will aim to bounce back from a vacant-title fight loss to Alex Volkanovski (Getty)

Main card

Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva (featherweight)

Rob Font vs Raul Rosas Jr (bantamweight)

Rafa Garcia vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Jose Daniel Medina vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Prelims

Claudio Puelles vs Joaquim Silva (lightweight)

Tatiana Suarez vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Zachary Reese vs Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)

Edgar Chairez vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Jesus Aguilar vs Luis Gurule (flyweight)

Montserrat Rendon vs Alice Pereira (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 27 September – UFC Fight Night – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Former 205lb title challenger Dominick Reyes is resurgent right now
Former 205lb title challenger Dominick Reyes is resurgent right now (Getty)

Main card

Carlos Ulberg vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight)

Junior Tafa vs Ibo Aslan (light-heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Ivan Erslan (light-heavyweight)

Tom Nolan vs Evan Elder (lightweight)

Prelims

Navajo Stirling vs Rodolfo Bellato (light-heavyweight)

Dooho Choi vs Daniel Santos (featherweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs Alexia Thainara (women’s strawweight)

Colby Thicknesse vs Josias Musasa (bantamweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Rolando Bedoya (lightweight)

Michelle Montague vs Luana Carolina (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 4 October – UFC 320 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

Alex Pereira (left) during his title loss to Magomed Ankalaev
Alex Pereira (left) during his title loss to Magomed Ankalaev (AP)

Magomed Ankalaev (C) vs Alex Pereira 2 (light-heavyweight title)

Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight title)

Jiri Prochazka vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight)

Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz (bantamweight)

Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz (middleweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker (women’s flyweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 11 October – UFC Fight Night – Farmasi Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Charles Oliveira will aim to bounce back from his knockout by Ilia Topuria
Charles Oliveira will aim to bounce back from his knockout by Ilia Topuria (Getty)

Charles Oliveira vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Montel Jackson (bantamweight)

Vicente Luque vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Vitor Petrino vs Thomas Petersen (heavyweight)

Jafel Filho vs Clayton Carpenter (flyweight)

Jhonata Diniz vs Mario Pinto (heavyweight)

Lucas Rocha vs Stewart Nicoll (flyweight)

Julia Polastri vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 18 October – UFC Fight Night – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

(Getty Images)

Reinier de Ridder vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

Kevin Holland vs Mike Malott (welterweight)

Manon Fiorot vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Bruno Silva vs Hyunsung Park (flyweight)

Marlon Vera vs Aiemann Zahabi (bantamweight)

Danny Barlow vs Djorden Santos (middleweight)

Azamat Bekoev vs Yousri Belgaroui (middleweight)

Stephanie Luciano vs Ravena Oliveira (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 25 October – UFC 321 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tom Aspinall was interim UFC heavyweight champion but has been elevated
Tom Aspinall was interim UFC heavyweight champion but has been elevated (Getty)

Tom Aspinall (C) vs Ciryl Gane (heavyweight title)

Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Aleksandar Rakic vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs Junyong Park (middleweight)

Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo (flyweight)

Saturday 22 November – UFC Fight Night – ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar

TBA vs TBA

