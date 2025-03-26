Ilia Topuria considered other fighters’ ‘dreams’ when vacating UFC title
The Spanish-Georgian announced in February that he would vacate the featherweight belt, with the intention of challenging for the lightweight title
Ilia Topuria has suggested his move to vacate the UFC featherweight title came from a desire not to be “selfish”, as the Spanish-Georgian plots his next move.
In February, it was announced that Topuria would give up the 145lb belt in a bid to challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. While that title fight is not yet official, the UFC has booked a clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight gold.
Volkanovski vs Topuria will headline UFC 314 on 12 April, as Volkanovski competes for the first time since losing the belt to Topuria in February 2024. Topuria, 28, knocked out the Australian, 36, before retaining the title with a KO of ex-champion Max Holloway in October.
Explaining his decision to vacate at featherweight, Topuria told Men’s Health Spain this week: “I know I’m not going to cut weight right now, and I don’t want to hold up an entire division.
“There are guys who are preparing every day, who are fighting – just like me – for their dreams. And keeping the title would be very selfish of me.
“Besides, I’m the world champion whether I vacate the title or not; I don’t need a belt to feel worthy.”
Topuria’s decision to drop the featherweight strap came as a surprise, despite his known desire to face Makhachev; it was assumed that the Spanish-Georgian would keep the 145lb gold while moving up to 155lb, but the UFC is reportedly against the idea of double-weight champions going forward.
As such, Topuria gave up the gold, allowing Volkanovski the chance to become a two-time champion at UFC 314, where the Aussie meets the streaking Diego Lopes.
The Mexican, 30, will enter Miami on a five-fight win streak, having outpointed former title challenger Brian Ortega last time out, in September.
This week, Topuria made another announcement, declaring that he is swapping his “El Matador” nickname for “La Leyenda” – going from “the Matador” to “the Legend”.
