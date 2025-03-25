Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Aspinall has said he is “very optimistic” about his next UFC fight and that he “understands” his “position”, after a meeting with top brass last week.

Interim heavyweight champion Aspinall recently expressed frustration over his prolonged wait for Jon Jones, who holds the regular belt, with negotiations over a fight between the pair moving slowly.

However, Aspinall met UFC CBO Hunter Campbell on Thursday and provided a promising update on his situation on Monday.

Speaking to Uncrowned, the Wigan fighter said: “We had a meeting, had a nice meal, talked everything through. Hunter has always been extremely personable and reasonable with me. I cannot say what he’s like with other people, but with me and my team, he’s been nothing but hospitable.

“We had a fantastic meeting, everything went amazing. I understand my position now, and I understand what the company is doing now, and you’ve gotta stay tuned. There’s some big news coming [...] I feel like we’re in a good spot right now.”

Aspinall, 31, did not confirm that he will fight Jones soon or even next, but his optimism is believed to be tied to the chances of that bout materialising; The Independent understands Aspinall does not wish to defend the interim belt again, having already done so successfully while waiting for Jones.

open image in gallery Tom Aspinall (left) knocked out Curtis Blaydes in July, retaining his interim title ( REUTERS )

In July, Aspinall knocked out Curtis Blaydes in round one to retain the interim strap, which he won with a KO of Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023. The interim title was made after Jones, 37, suffered an injury and could not defend his belt against Stipe Miocic, but 12 months later in November 2024, that fight took place – with Jones stopping the divisional great.

As such, Jones vs Aspinall is the natural next step, to unify the belts. However, American Jones has expressed apathy at the idea of facing the Briton.

open image in gallery Jon Jones (right) beat Stipe Miocic via TKO in November ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“First and foremost, I like fighting people, that’s what I like to do,” Aspinall told Uncrowned of his recent frustrations. “And if I’m not doing that, I feel a little bit… I haven’t been doing that over the last seven months, but after the meeting, I’m feeling very optimistic about things.

“I’m in a really, really good spot with everything, my future moving forward, and it’s really exciting times.”