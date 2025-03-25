Ilia Topuria reveals new nickname after teasing fans ahead of next UFC chapter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ilia Topuria has revealed his new nickname after teasing fans, as he prepares to begin the next chapter of his UFC career.

In February, Topuria announced he was vacating the featherweight title and planning to move up to lightweight, despite his 145lb reign having been a short one.

The Spanish-Georgian won the title with a knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in February 2024, before retaining it by knocking out Max Holloway in October. Although other challengers awaited Topuria, he decided his legacy at 145lb was secure, thanks to back-to-back wins over divisional greats in title fights.

And as Topuria pursues a title shot at lightweight, he has decided to punctuate the start of a new chapter in his career with a change of nickname.

Having teased fans in recent days, Topuria announced on Tuesday (25 March) that he will now go by “La Leyenda” (the legend), having long been known as “El Matador” (the matador).

Now fans await the unbeaten 28-year-old’s next fight, which Topuria hopes will be a title bout at 155lb. Islam Makhachev is the reigning, dominant champion at lightweight, though it is possible that the Russian could defend the belt against another foe before Topuria gets his title shot.

Ilia Topuria (right) knocked out Max Holloway to retain the featherweight title ( EPA )

After Topuria vacated the featherweight strap, it was announced that Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will clash over the vacant gold. The pair will headline UFC 314 on 12 April, as Volkanovski bids to become a two-time champion.

The Australian, 36, held the title from late 2019 until his loss to Topuria in early 2024. While Volkanovski retained the belt an impressive five times, the tail end of his reign saw his form drop, as he twice move up to lightweight and failed to dethrone Makhachev; in 2022, he lost a close decision to the Russian, and in 2023, he fought Makhachev on short notice and was knocked out in round one.

Meanwhile, Mexican Lopes enters UFC 314 in fine form. The 30-year-old is on a five-fight win streak, having most fought in September, when he outpointed Brian Ortega.