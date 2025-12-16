Alex Pereira seemingly rules himself out of UFC White House event: ‘A no-go’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Pereira has seemingly ruled himself out of competing at the UFC’s planned White House event this summer.

On 14 June, the birthday of US president Donald Trump, the UFC is set to host a fight card on the South Lawn in an unprecedented move.

UFC president Dana White is close friends with Mr Trump, and the pair have sporadically revealed details around the event, with Trump saying last week that “eight or nine championship fights” are expected.

It remains to be seen, however, which fighters and potentially which champions will feature. That said, the light-heavyweight king will apparently not be taking part.

“Looks like the White House is a NO GO!!!” Pereira wrote on Instagram on Monday, posting a photo of himself and White.

Pereira gave no explanation for his apparent absence or exclusion from the event, though many fans expected the Brazilian to be a key component of the fight card.

Pereira, 38, has been a phenom since debuting in the UFC in 2021. Within a year of his promotional debut, “Poatan” was 4-0 and had taken the middleweight title from his old kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya.

open image in gallery Alex Pereira (right) during his first of two UFC duels with Israel Adesanya ( Getty Images )

Upon losing the belt to Adesanya in their 2023 rematch, Pereira moved up to light-heavyweight where he went 5-0 inside 18 months – including a title win and three successful defences.

Although Pereira lost the belt to Magomed Ankalaev this March, he avenged that result in October to become a two-time light-heavyweight champion. With that, he added to his earlier feat of becoming a two-weight UFC champion in record time.

After beating Ankalaev, Poatan called out Jon Jones for a super-fight to which the latter verbally agreed. However, White has said he does not trust Jones, hinting at the recently-retired champion’s history of legal issues and failed drug tests.

UFC icon Conor McGregor is another fighter to have thrown his hat in the ring, but the Irishman has had legal issues of his own in recent years.

open image in gallery Pereira stopped Magomed Ankalaev in the first round of their rematch in October ( Getty Images )

Many fans are also prepared not to witness Ilia Topuria fight at the White House, despite the lightweight champion being a prime contender given his status as one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

However, while fans are citing Topuria’s recent announcement that he is taking a short break from MMA due to a “difficult moment” in his “personal life”, the former featherweight champion specified that he “won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year”; therefore, he seemingly remains an option for the White House event.

Still, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is another high-profile fighter whose involvement is in doubt. The Briton suffered a severe injury after being poked in both eyes by challenger Ciryl Gane in October, and his return to action is up in the air.