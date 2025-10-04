UFC 320 live: Pereira vs Ankalaev start time, fight card, updates and results tonight
Magomed Ankalaev defends the light-heavyweight belt versus Alex Pereira, the man he dethroned, after Merab Dvalishvili’s title defence against Cory Sandhagen
Tonight, Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will meet in a fight not just for the UFC light-heavyweight title, but potentially the future of the 205lb division.
In the main event of UFC 320, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Pereira will try to reclaim the belt from Ankalaev, having suffered a decision defeat by the Russian in the same venue in March. The well-rounded Ankalaev, 33, was simply too sharp for Pereira on that occasion, out-striking the former kickboxing champion to end his scintillating title reign.
Pereira, who did display impressive takedown defence in March’s fight, had won three straight title defences prior to that loss, stopping formers champions Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka before knocking out Khalil Rountree Jr.
Now, the Brazilian aims to start a second reign with the light-heavyweight crown – and third UFC title reign overall, having previously held middleweight gold – but the 38-year-old faces a tough test in what could be a tense rematch.
A surprising level of antagonism has emerged in this rivalry, with Ankalaev’s coach accusing Pereira of “greasing” in their first fight, and Pereira labelling the new champion a “coward” after a face-to-face run-in last week.
And in tonight’s co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight belt against Cory Sandhagen, eyeing a third successful title defence this year. Follow UFC 320 updates and results live, below.
UFC 320 live: What time do fight start tonight?
UFC 320 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight.
The early prelims got under way at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), and the regular prelims will follow at 1am BST* on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
*The Independent’s round-by-round fight updates will begin at this time, and we’ll provide the early-prelim results in full.
UFC 320 live: Pereira vs Ankalaev 2
Follow UFC 320 updates and results live, right here.
