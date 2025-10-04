UFC 320 live: Pereira vs Ankalaev start time, fight card, updates and results tonight

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira discuss fight backstage after UFC 287

Tonight, Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will meet in a fight not just for the UFC light-heavyweight title, but potentially the future of the 205lb division.

In the main event of UFC 320, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Pereira will try to reclaim the belt from Ankalaev, having suffered a decision defeat by the Russian in the same venue in March. The well-rounded Ankalaev, 33, was simply too sharp for Pereira on that occasion, out-striking the former kickboxing champion to end his scintillating title reign.

Pereira, who did display impressive takedown defence in March’s fight, had won three straight title defences prior to that loss, stopping formers champions Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka before knocking out Khalil Rountree Jr.

Now, the Brazilian aims to start a second reign with the light-heavyweight crown – and third UFC title reign overall, having previously held middleweight gold – but the 38-year-old faces a tough test in what could be a tense rematch.

A surprising level of antagonism has emerged in this rivalry, with Ankalaev’s coach accusing Pereira of “greasing” in their first fight, and Pereira labelling the new champion a “coward” after a face-to-face run-in last week.

And in tonight’s co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight belt against Cory Sandhagen, eyeing a third successful title defence this year. Follow UFC 320 updates and results live, below.